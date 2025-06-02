University of Ghana, Legon, has responded to a letter alleging that Malik Basintale did not graduate from the institution

The University claimed in a statement that the reports were false and urged the public to disregard such claims

Despite the clarification, some netizens were unsatisfied and asked the University to provide proof of its claims

The University of Ghana, Legon, has reacted to recent reports suggesting that the CEO of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) did not graduate.

In a statement issued on June 2, 2025, the institution debunked the claims, insisting that they were false.

"It has come to the attention of the University of Ghana that a letter purportedly signed by the Registrar, Mrs Emelia Agyei-Mensah and addressed to the Secretary of the Civil Service Council, with the title: 'RE: Request for Verification of Degree - Malik Basintale, dated May 27, 2025, is being circulated on social media.

"The said letter is a forgery and neither the registrar nor any other officer of the University has received it, processed or responded to any such request.

The institution, therefore, urged the general public to disregard any report suggesting so.

See the University's statement clarifying Malik Basintale's degree allegations below:

Malik Basintale has recently made headlines following claims that he did not fulfil the requirements for graduation from the University of Ghana.

According to the reports, this would mean that Malik did not officially graduate from the institution.

It was also alleged that the certificate he received upon completing his studies was not issued by the university. However, the University of Ghana has described these claims as false.

Netizens react to University of Ghana's clarification

Despite the clarification from the University of Ghana, some citizens remained unconvinced. They asked the institution to provide proof that Malik Basintale indeed fulfilled all his academic requirements. Others urged Malik to take legal action against persons pushing the narrative that he did not graduate.

@Lechiboroni wrote:

"Well you guys haven’t clarified the claim that he isn’t a graduate of UG, and we need a response to that claim‼ The reputation of this institution is at stake."

@shaibu_AB wrote:

"If they arrest them now they will be doing free blah blah blah."

@obiba_jk2 wrote:

"If you want to mess up, it cannot be the premier uni. We don't entertain stupidity!"

@RakiaHakeem4 wrote:

"So does he hold a genuine UG certificate?"

@asa_r3 wrote:

"Did he graduate?"

@DjoletoT wrote:

"Please can you do the public justice to provide or clarify if truly Basintale has Degree from you respected institution."

@sonofjacob98 wrote:

"So did Basintale complete his program? If yes, where is the evidence???"

@nborti_ wrote":

"Don’t just come and issue a disclaimer without talking about the substantive issue. Has he graduated from your school, and was he awarded a degree? The reputation of your institution is at stake."

Malik Basintale flaunts his large cattle

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Youth Employment Agency CEO Malik Basintale, in a video, shared footage from one of his large-scale cattle farms.

The NDC communicator said he visited the farm as part of his preparation towards the upcoming Eid al Adha holiday.

The video was in response to an online property battle with viral sensation Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, aka Ajagurajah.

