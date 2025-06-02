Lil Win's request to halt the ongoing defamation suit against him by Martha Ankomah has been dismissed.

Lil Win slapped with a GH₵5k fine as court throws out his request to stay Martha Ankomah's defamation hearing. Photo source: LilWinOffiicial, MarthaAnkomah

Source: Facebook

According to an update reported by GhOneTV on June 2, the court has asked Lil Win to pay a 5000 cedis fine.

Lil Win's appeal was premised on the jurisdiction and the venue of the defamation case at the Court of Appeal.

Lawyers for Lil Win maintain that the case needs to be heard in a Kumasi court, not in Accra, where Martha Ankomah, the defendant, resides.

“It is our view that there is a serious issue of law to be answered by the Court of Appeal on jurisdiction and venue for this matter to be properly heard. My lord, respectfully, our humble prayer is that the continuation of this matter in this court may render the decision of the Court of Appeal negatory and moot should they grant the appeal," Lil Win's counsel argued in court.

“Since the venue or jurisdiction is an issue which goes to the root of this case, we pray this court to grant our prayer since failure of it will cause severe hardship to the applicant (Lil Win), especially in the case where the interlocutory appeal is granted, which we believe has a likelihood of success,” the counsel added.

Martha Ankomah's counsel opposed the application, citing Lil Win's gross disrespect toward the court since the case began.

“The issue of venue has nothing to do with whether or not the court’s jurisdiction has been invoked by the writ,” Martha Ankomah's lawyer argued.

“An application of such a nature is at the discretion of this court. We are saying that the applicant is undertaking his request because of his very conduct before this court, where he has shown gross disrespect to the court, where he has not shown up in court through several hearing notices to the point where Your Lordship has to issue a warning to him," he added.

After listening to both sides, Justice Forson Baah Agyapong, the sitting judge on the case, refused the application with a cost of GHc5,000 awarded against Lil Win in favour of Martha Ankomah.

The case has not been adjourned to July 9 as per reports from Murtala Inusah, EIB Network’s Legal Affairs Correspondent.

Lil Win seeks fundraising for his upcoming movie

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win began fundraising for his upcoming movie, The Last African Hero, a biopic of Burkina Faso's leader, Captain Ibrahim Traore.

The Kumawood actor urged four local broadcast channels to buy the movie's rights at Gh₵ 100,000 each before its official premiere.

Lil Win announced that he would sell the rights to other channels after its premiere on YouTube.

Source: YEN.com.gh