Ralph St Williams, in a video, confronted a young lady for dumping a plastic bottle into an open gutter

The Fix The Country convener instructed her to enter the gutter and pick up the trash she dumped

Ralph St Williams also educated her on how she could properly dump plastic waste in bins instead of leaving it in gutters

Controversial Ghanaian social media activist Ralph St Williams courted attention after a video of his recent encounter with a young lady on the streets surfaced on social media.

Ralph St Williams confronts a girl for littering and forces her to pick a bottle from the gutter. Photo source: @fellowghanaians911

In a video he shared on his official TikTok page, the Fix The Country convener confronted the lady after she flouted sanitation laws by dumping a plastic bottle into an open gutter.

Ralph St Williams, fuming over the young girl's conduct, instructed her to pick up the trash she dumped inside the gutter. The girl, embarrassed by the whole situation, pleaded with him not to record the incident.

The young girl entered the gutter and took out the bottle of water, with the social media activist warning her against repeating such actions.

Ralph St Williams later educated the young girl on the need to maintain proper sanitation in the community. He also educated her on how she could properly dump plastic waste in bins instead of leaving it in gutters.

For over a year now, the Fix The Country convener has become a big activist who has participated in several demonstrations, especially against the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

Ralph St Williams confronts Nhyiaeso MP Stephen Amoah at the Parliament House. Photo source: @ghbrain

He regularly tours various communities in the country to call out the ills and bring out the challenges facing many Ghanaians in those areas.

Despite his commendable approach to highlighting and speaking about serious issues, Ralph St Williams has found himself at the centre of controversy on multiple occasions.

Ralph St Williams' past controversies

In March 2025, Ralph St Williams clashed with supporters of former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia when the latter visited the Adum PZ Market in the Ashanti Region to make donations to the victims of the fire incident.

The NPP supporters confronted the activist for allegedly taking photos of the former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's visit to the Kumasi market fire scene for malicious purposes.

Some personnel from the Ghana Police Service had to intervene in the scuffle to save Ralph St Williams from the angry supporters.

The Fix The Country convener was arrested after confronting the Member of Parliament for the Nhyiaeso constituency, Stephen Amoah, outside Parliament during the 2025 Budget reading.

He had recorded the prominent NPP member on his phone and questioned him about the poor roads and living conditions in Nhyiaeso.

Below is the video of Ralph St Williams confronting the lady for dumping the bottle inside the gutter:

Reactions to Ralph confronting the lady

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Nana Kwame Yeboah commented:

"The girl is very humble. She deserves some award."

Stoneyevu said:

"More important education is needed to teach everyone in this country about keeping our environment clean."

Kazee wrote:

"Great work done. Education is more important. She even thanked Ralph."

Gilly More DeDon said:

"Patriotic Ghanaian. Our people don't have wisdom until today. Ralph, good job."

Sheldon blasts Madina MP after flood incident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwadwo Sheldon blasted Madina MP Francis Xavier-Sosu after a flood incident in his residence.

The renowned YouTuber called out the politician for sharing a flyer, which requested flood victims to reach out to NADMO.

Kwadwo Sheldon's remarks garnered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

