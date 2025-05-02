The Ghana Police Service has announced that two Ghanaian women who were kidnapped in Nigeria have been rescued

In a statement on Thursday night, May 1, 2025, the police disclosed that the victims were rescued following close collaboration between the Ghana Police Service, the National Signals Bureau (NSB), and the Nigeria Police Force.

Two Ghanaian women kidnap in Nigeria rescued. Photo credit: @Ghana Police/Facebook

Source: Facebook

"The Ghana Police Service, in collaboration with the National Signals Bureau (NSB) and the Nigeria Police Force, has rescued the two female victims of kidnapping captured on a viral video.

The police further indicated that eight (8) suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime.

"Eight (8) suspects have so far been arrested in connection with the crime from their hideouts in Ghana and Nigeria.

The police pledged to share more details on the issue and again thanked the NSB and the Nigeria Police Force for their support in the successful operations.

"The Ghana Police Service is immensely grateful to the NSB and the Nigeria Police Force for their collaboration and support in the rescue and arrest operations."

Source: YEN.com.gh