Two Women Kidnapped In Nigeria Rescued, Ghana Police Issue Statement
The Ghana Police Service has announced that two Ghanaian women who were kidnapped in Nigeria have been rescued
In a statement on Thursday night, May 1, 2025, the police disclosed that the victims were rescued following close collaboration between the Ghana Police Service, the National Signals Bureau (NSB), and the Nigeria Police Force.
"The Ghana Police Service, in collaboration with the National Signals Bureau (NSB) and the Nigeria Police Force, has rescued the two female victims of kidnapping captured on a viral video.
The police further indicated that eight (8) suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime.
"Eight (8) suspects have so far been arrested in connection with the crime from their hideouts in Ghana and Nigeria.
The police pledged to share more details on the issue and again thanked the NSB and the Nigeria Police Force for their support in the successful operations.
"The Ghana Police Service is immensely grateful to the NSB and the Nigeria Police Force for their collaboration and support in the rescue and arrest operations."
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.