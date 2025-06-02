Ghanaians protested a new tactic by commercial drivers who abandoned direct routes in favour of segmented trips

Passengers complained that drivers ignored GPRTU’s directive to reduce fares by 15% and instead dropped commuters mid-journey

Many turned to ride-hailing services or walked long distances, as tensions between passengers and drivers escalated over the recommended fare cut

Ghanaians have called for urgent intervention from the government following a recent development where drivers have devised another strategy to charge commuters high fares.

This is despite a recommendation by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) that transport operators slash fares by 15 per cent in light of recent economic conditions.

Accra drivers continue to ignore the directive by the GPRTU to cut fares, choosing to drop passengers mid-journey to earn as much as possible. Photo credit: twitter/channel1news.

Ghanaians in various cities and towns continue to report that drivers are not only refusing to implement the GPRTU recommendation but are also adopting alternative methods to increase their earnings.

Many have chosen to abandon full station-to-station services with the aim of making as much money as possible, further frustrating commuters.

YEN.com.gh has previously reported rising clashes between commercial drivers, their mates, and Ghanaians since Saturday, May 25, 2025, when the directive took effect.

Fast forward, and the situation has become worse. Reports indicate that many of these drivers are no longer transporting from pick-up stations to the destination. Most of them are opting to operate along segmented routes.

The result of this has been higher fares, longer journey times, and an outcry from members of the public.

Commuters are now finding things difficult, having to board additional vehicles to complete their journeys after being dropped mid-way through their usual routes.

Instead of paying a single flat rate, they end up paying higher fares to reach their destinations. Ghanaians report witnessing such practices during peak working hours between 6:00 am and 10:00 am, and again during evening closing hours.

It has also been reported that many commercial bus drivers are deliberately delaying movement to coincide with rush hour demand.

YEN.com.gh has established that drivers at the Circle transport terminal, who previously offered direct trips to areas like Taifa and Achimota, have now shortened their routes to intermediate stops such as Avenor, Neoplan, or Lapaz.

Passengers are calling on the government to address what they describe as unreasonable exploitation by the drivers.

Passengers seek alternative transport options

Some terminal 'loading boys' have blamed passengers for fueling the trend, saying they prefer quicker-loading vehicles on shorter routes instead of waiting for buses that cover the full route.

Ghanaian bus drivers, particularly in Accra, resort to operating shorter routes to circumvent the GPRTU directive to reduce fares by 15 per cent . Photo credit: Twitter/channel1news.

Some Ghanaians, in response to these recent developments, have resorted to using ride-hailing apps and shared taxis to get to their destinations quickly.

For some, the situation is even more grave, and they have been forced to walk long distances to get to their work stations.

In response to the public outcry, the Concerned Drivers Association has said it is monitoring developments closely.

As public frustration grows, Ghanaians are calling for swift and decisive measures to alleviate the strain and bring back efficient urban transportation.

Taxi driver returns passenger over fare dispute

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a taxi driver at UPSA Junction caused a stir after returning a passenger to the station for refusing to pay the old fare.

The incident sparked outrage online, with many criticising the driver's actions.

A viral video captured the moment the driver and female passenger argued, as she accused UPSA drivers of ignoring the directive to reduce fares.

The confrontation reignited public calls for stricter enforcement of the fare reduction announced by GPRTU.

