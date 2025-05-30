NPP financier, Chairman Wontumi, is being held by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) pending fulfilment of his GH₵50m bail conditions

Amidst discussions of how to meet the conditions, a video showing the massive mansion owned by Wontumi in Kumasi has surfaced

The video sparked interesting social media discussions, with some people calling for a youth uprising against politicians

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A massive mansion owned by Chairman Wontumi has surfaced on social media amidst the politician's current legal woes.

Chairman Wontumi's luxurious mansion, located at Nzema Agric, a suburb of Kumasi, surfaces on social media. Image credit: Kwaku Okyere Darko

Source: Youtube

The mansion, located at Agric Nzema, is just one of dozens owned by the wealthy NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman.

Ghanaians were stunned at the size of the property, which reportedly has over 70 air conditioners cooling down its many rooms.

An aerial view of the home showed its full majesty, while viewers were given a glimpse of the home interior.

The viral video sparked online debate over claims that Wontumi cannot meet the conditions of his GH₵50 million bail.

The outspoken NPP politician has claimed in the past that he owns over 100 houses in Kumasi. He is considered one of the richest businessmen in the country with holdings in mining and real estate.

Watch the video of Wontumi's mansion below.

Chairman Wontumi granted bail

EOCO, the Ghana government's financial crimes agency, arrested Wontumi on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

Chairman Wontumi remains in custody of EOCO with bail set at GH₵50 Million. Image credit: Chairman Wontumi

Source: Facebook

He honoured an invitation at the Police Criminal Investigations (CID) office and upon his exit, was taken into custody by EOCO officials.

His arrest and subsequent detainment sparked a political firestorm as top NPP officials besieged the EOCO offices, calling for his release.

On Thursday, EOCO granted him bail in the sum of GH₵50 million.

NPP senior leaders described the bail amount as unreasonable and claimed the government was using it to illegally keep Wontumi in custody beyond the legally mandated 48-hour period.

"He was arrested in a rambo-style… you interrogate him, he makes himself available, and your next thing is ‘go and bring title properties worth GH₵50 million. What kind of country are we in. Have they looked at the Constitution? They should vary the bail term, the man is unwell. He’s in their [EOCO] custody, they know, so they should vary. Wontumi will not run away." Minority leader Afenyo Markin said.

Wontumi's mansion sparks reactions

Ghanaians shared their opinions on the viral video of Wontumi's mansion, with some calling for an uprising against politicians for wasting taxpayer money.

Dockteegh said:

"Charley, Ghanaian youth are not serious ooo. How? Taxpayers' money paaa. The youth must rise up against these politicians oo."

Alic.ebrako wrote:

"At least he has developed the place. Nice, it’s good he didn’t chop all the money."

Dj.nana.g commented:

"Granted, he is a businessman, but if he breaks the laws of the land, then I'm sorry he has to face the consequences. We are tired of covering up for people's greed, corruption, and selfishness. Until we all condemn what is wrong, our politicians will play us against each other with NPP/NDC theatrics."

Lawyer condemns Wontumi's bail conditions

YEN.com.gh previously reported that private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, criticised Wontumi's harsh bail conditions.

In an interview, Kpebu said he petitioned the CID on Wontumi's illegal mining activities, but did not expect the law enforcement agencies to hold him in custody beyond a reasonable time frame.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh