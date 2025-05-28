Supreme Court Dismisses Chief Justice Torkornoo's Application To Halt Impeachment Process
- The Supreme Court has thrown out Chief Justice Getrude Torkornoo's injunction application challenging her potential removal from office
- Torkornoo recently called the proceedings considering her removal a ruse and a mockery of justice
- The suspended chief justice has also complained that the attempts to impeach her are unjust and inhumane
The Supreme Court has dismissed Chief Justice Getrude Torkornoo's injunction application to halt proceedings investigating petitions for her removal.
The ruling on May 28 was a unanimous decision by the five judges.
Citi News reported that, according to court documents, the Chief Justice sought an order specifically barring Justices Gabriel Scott Pwamang and Samuel Kwame Adibu-Asiedu, as well as other committee members, including Daniel Yao Domelevo, Major Flora Bazuwaaruah Dalugo, and Professor James Sefah Dziasah, from participating in the investigation.
In the course of proceedings, the Supreme Court has struck out a supplementary affidavit filed by Torkornoo in support of her injunction application, which levelled allegations against the committee proceedings.
The apex court ruled that the contents of the affidavit referred to events that are expected to be held out of the public view.
Torkornoo, on May 21, filed an application against the committee set up by President John Mahama to investigate petitions seeking her removal from office.
In the suit, she requested an interlocutory injunction to halt all proceedings of the committee, pending the final determination of the case.
Mahama has so far received five petitions for the removal of Torkonoo. The committee started probing Torkonoo based on the first three petitions, which have accused the chief justice of misconduct and abuse of power.
When was Torkornoo suspended?
Mahama suspended Torkonoo in April after the allegations against her were found to have substance.
The suspension marked a first in Ghana's history, and a committee has been established to investigate the claims against the Chief Justice.
Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana governs the removal of a chief justice.
The suspension prompted protest from the opposition, who organised a demonstration march.
Copies of the petitions against Torkornoo were not initially made available to her, prompting concerns about due process.
These concerns over fairness were unsuccessfully tested in a lawsuit at the Supreme Court after action by Old Tafo MP Vincent Ekow Assafuah.
The Supreme Court also dismissed an injunction application from the Centre for Citizenship, Constitutional and Electoral Systems (CenCES) seeking to halt the impeachment process.
Torkornoo criticises impeachment proceedings
YEN.com.gh reported that Torkornoo criticised the Justice Pwamang Committee via a supplementary affidavit filed with the Supreme Court.
She also criticised the choice of Osu Castle for the hearings, which is a security zone.
Torkornoo noted that this was at odds with previous similar inquiries conducted at the Judicial Service’s Court Complex.
The suspended Chief Justice further raised concerns about the committee’s failure to provide the legal basis or criteria for establishing a substantial case against her.
