Popular Wontumi TV and radio presenter Akyemkwaa Nana was engaged in a heated exchange with a National Democratic Congress (NDC) serial caller live on air on Friday, May 30, 2025, over Chairman Wontumi's arrest and detention by EOCO operatives.

The NDC supporter called into the media personality's Talk Ghana show on Wontumi TV and called him and NPP members out for protesting the party's Ashanti Regional Chairman's arrest.

The serial caller advised the radio show host to put the nation's interest ahead of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) and allow the law to take action against any political figure allegedly involved in corruption-related cases during the Akufo-Addo administration before ending the phone conversation.

His remarks infuriated Akyemkwaa Nana, who called for the NDC supporter's number to be written down for him. He said he would trace the caller's location by 2028 or 2029.

The Wontumi TV presenter stated that he would expect to hear from the NDC supporter's family when he gets arrested if the NPP return to power after the next general elections.

He warned him and others against rejoicing over Chairman Wontumi's arrest, as they could face similar treatments years later. He later lashed out at his producers after the serial caller called on the show once again.

