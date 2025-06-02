Ghanaian Lawyer, Maurice Ampaw, has reacted to the arrest and detention of the Ashanti Regional NPP chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako

In a video, he called out Ghanaian chiefs over their silence on events relating to Chairman Wontumi's recent woes

Netizens who saw Lawyer Maurice Ampaw's video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Renowned legal practitioner, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw, has taken a strong stance against what he describes as the deafening silence of traditional authorities following the arrest of Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

In a video, Lawyer Ampaw called out Ghanaian chiefs for remaining quiet amid the recent happenings and asked them to maintain the same energy when power switches and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) comes to power again.

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw criticises Chiefs over their silence over Wontumi's arrest. Image source: Maurice Ampaw, Chairman Wontumi

Source: Facebook

Chairman Wontumi has recently been the subject of public discussions following his arrest by the Economic and Organised Crime Office and his subsequent detention.

Supporters of the NPP have called the arrest politically motivated, demanding his immediate release from EOCO custody.

In the wake of the controversies, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has expressed his disappointment in traditional authorities for not advocating for the release of Wontumi.

"If power changes - and considering how all the chiefs have remained silent on recent developments - I urge them to maintain that same silence. We do not want a situation where, when power shifts and individuals are invited to the CID or EOCO, there is interference," he said.

Watch the video of Maurice Ampaw speaking on the chiefs' silence on Wontumi's arrest:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh