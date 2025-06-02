Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has criticised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over their handling of Chairman Wontumi's case

Outspoken legal practitioner, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw, has launched a scathing attack on the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), describing the bail conditions imposed on Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, as outrageous and politically motivated.

Speaking in a recent media interview, Ampaw expressed frustration over the GH¢50 million bail set by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), following Wontumi’s arrest and detention.

According to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the conditions are not only excessive but deliberately designed to frustrate their Ashanti Regional Chairman.

Chairman Wontumi, a key figure in the ruling NPP, was recently arrested by EOCO under undisclosed charges.

Though he was granted bail, sources within the party say he has been unable to meet the stringent conditions, resulting in continued detention.

The incident has triggered heated political commentary, with the NPP accusing EOCO and the current administration of weaponising state institutions against political opponents.

Ampaw, known for his pro-NPP stance, accused the NDC of setting a dangerous precedent, warning that political power is not permanent.

Source: YEN.com.gh