Paul Yandoh, the NPP Ashanti Regional Communications Director, has appealed to Ibrahim Mahama to help Chairman Wontumi post bail

Paul explained in his submission at the EOCO headquarters, where Chairman Wontumi was arrested, that only Ibrahim Mahama can act as surety

A video of him speaking about Wontumi's arrest and his GH¢50 million bail condition has garnered traction on social media

Ghanaian political communicator Paul Kwabena Yandoh has asked Ibrahim Mahama to step in as a surety for Chairman Wontumi's GH¢50M bail.

Paul Yandoh appeals to Ibrahim Mahama to help Chairman Wontumi.

Source: Facebook

Paul Kwabena Yandoh, the NPP Ashanti Regional Communications Director, who is a close associate of Wontumi, joined the sit-in protest on May 29.

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, who led the protest, described the bail condition as a deliberate attempt by the government to show Wontumi where the power lies.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Yandoh reiterated the Minority Caucus' stance that the bail condition on Wontumi after his arrest was unreasonable.

"Only John Dramani Mahama and his brother Ibrahim Mahama have that kind of money. We are on our knees begging Ibrahim Mahama and his brother to make the money available for Wontumi's bail," one person said.

Paul Yandoh's plea to Ibrahim Mahama stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Paul Yandoh's appeal to Ibrahim Mahama.

Alex Peprah said:

Pls i don't won't to support any political parties...but for example if this man die with in this situation??, what could we see in this country???....this peoples are not taking serious, the must be told...we shd think twice as a Ghanaians not about npp or ndc, they're equal...they stop that fokn things, pls we don't money like u this peoples ooo, ndc nd npp can eat all the money...but they shd let us have peace

Ohemaa Esther wrote:

But he said he have money than Mahama and Ibrahim Mahama? And he also said he wanted to buy Chelsea football club OR, Ofui 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Barima Osei Tutu remarked:

So Afenyo and his 70 something MPs couldn’t mobilize to stand surety for Wuntumi? See crocodile tears. Fear man. So it doesn’t matter after all how much you steal. When the law get you, everybody will scatter!

Princes Tina shared:

Let them sell Nana Addo in addition maybe it will reach if they sell all of them and it won't reach de3a 😂 😂

Icessy Nana Akhua Zamani commented:

Can someone help me ask NPP people that y are they all not having hair on their head or is their uniform coz I’m confused 😂😂😂😂

NPP members desert Chairman Wontumi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that NPP party executives and members who promised to stay the night at the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) head office in Accra to protest Wontumi's arrest.

Reports as of 8 pm on May 29 indicated that the party executives, including top NPP MPs, were not present.

Source: YEN.com.gh