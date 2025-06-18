A determined BECE candidate from Tano South engaged with MP Charles Akwasi Asiedu despite living with a disability

Asiedu shared the moment on TikTok, emphasising the importance of inclusivity and empowering each and every child

Ghanaians reacted with heartfelt comments, praising the MP's efforts and offering prayers for the young student's success

In a heartwarming encounter that has inspired many, a determined Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidate from the Tano South Constituency engaged with Charles Akwasi Asiedu, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area.

MP Charles Akwasi Asiedu shares a heartwarming moment with a physically challenged BECE candidate from Tano South. Photo credit: Akwasi.asiedu7 (TikTok).

Despite his physical challenges, the young man joined thousands of students in the 2025 BECE, displaying an unwavering commitment to his education and future.

The brief yet impactful conversation took place during the MP’s visit to several BECE centres across the constituency.

As MP Asiedu walked through the examination halls, his eyes were drawn to the young man who, despite living with a disability, appeared unperturbed by his condition.

His resilience and focus left a lasting impression on the parliamentarian, who felt compelled to share the moment with his followers on TikTok.

An inspiring BECE candidate from Tano South engages with MP Charles Akwasi Asiedu, showcasing resilience despite his disability. Photo credit: Akwasi.asiedu7 (TikTok).

MP Asiedu meets with disabled BECE candidate

In the TikTok video, Charles Asiedu expressed his admiration for the candidate’s determination. He captioned the video with a message that resonated deeply with many.

"I visited our Candidates sitting for B.E.C.E across Tano South Constituency. Among them, I met this determined student living with a disability. This moment is a quiet reminder that our progress in the future lies in our ability to include and empower every child.

"Their dreams are valid! Their journeys matter! I am committed to providing an enabling environment for them to succeed. Dear Candidates, I am with you every step of the way. Finish like a champion.🙏"

The story of this young man speaks volumes about the power of perseverance. It highlights that, regardless of the challenges one may face, the pursuit of knowledge and success should never be hindered.

His determination mirrors the aspirations of countless students across Ghana, showing that every child, regardless of their background or physical ability, deserves the opportunity to pursue their dreams.

The heartwarming video is included below:

Reactions to MP, disabled BECE candidate's interaction

In a society that often overlooks the potential of individuals living with disabilities, this encounter lit a spark of fire in the hearts of Ghanaians who sighted the video on Asiedu's page.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of their reactions below.

NANA AGYENIM BOATENG commented:

"God bless you Hon. Charles.🙏 🙌"

Lieutenant Survival wrote:

"God protect him and locate his Helper hand."

Hajia Swe commented:

"God bless u. Keep doing good work for ur constituency."

Kobby 💕Maami commented:

"Everybody is saying God bless u this means u doing a great job and God bless u fr that."

yevurichard prayed:

"Father Lord please take care of the weak and poor in our society Amen."

Haruna Iddrisu sends message to BECE candidates

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, sent a goodwill message to Ghanaian pupils sitting for the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

He urged the candidates to remain calm, focused, and determined as they prepared for the exams, expressing confidence in their abilities, and encouraged the students to trust in work they put in.

The minister emphasised that the BECE is a significant milestone in their academic journey and wished them the best of luck, assuring them of the Ministry’s support during the process.

