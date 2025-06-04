Ghanaians in Kumasi have resisted the NDC's dumsor levy introduced on every litre of fuel purchased

The disgruntled commercial drivers and bus conductors vowed to increase transport fares if the government fails to rescind its decision

Netizens who saw the post about the drivers and bus conductors complaining expressed mixed reactions, as some agreed with them, while others disagreed

Commercial bus drivers and conductors have expressed displeasure over the NDC government's new dumsor levy on fuel prices.

The Mahama-led administration has announced the introduction of a GH¢1 levy on every litre of fuel purchased.

Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson explained in Parliament that the tax is to help resolve the country’s energy crisis.

However, the decision has been strongly resisted by some Ghanaians, especially commercial bus drivers, who believe the levy would largely affect them.

In a video, drivers and bus conductors threatened to increase transport fares again if the government slaps the new levy on fuel prices.

The drivers who were already unhappy with the reduction in transport fares warned the government against introducing new taxes, since it would only trigger a negative response from them.

Minority in Parliament approves D-Levy

Minority in Parliament on June 3, 2025, approved the Dumsor Levy (D-Levy), a GH¢1 tax slapped on every litre of fuel purchased.

This is despite resistance from the Minority who walked out of Parliament during deliberations on the new tax.

Many Ghanaians have described the move as robbing Peter to pay Paul, since the NDC government scrapped the E-levy, giving Ghanaians hope, but has introduced a new levy months later.

Netizens divided over introduction of D-Levy

Netizens who saw the video of the drivers and mates resisting the new levy expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some agreed with them, others also criticised them.

