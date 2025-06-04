Asafo Powers' "Killer Ntua" catchphrase made its way to Parliament on June 3, 2025, when the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government moved to introduce the new dumsor levy.

Michael Kwasi Aidoo, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP), speaking in opposition to the new levy, categorically stated that the Minority in Parliament was against the levy.

The Oforikrom MP described the tax as outrageous, claiming that it was the first time in Ghana's history that a government had introduced such a high tax on fuel prices.

In his speech, Aidoo outlined three key factors—Forex (FX) rates, world market pricing, and taxes—which influence the pricing of petroleum products. He argued that while the FX rate and world market prices fluctuate regularly, the only constant factor in fuel pricing is the taxes.

"It would interest you to know that, throughout all the administrations we've had in Ghana - from JJ Rawlings to Akufo-Addo - Mr. Speaker, all the taxes and levies on fuel have amounted to GH¢1.30 pesewas. It will also interest you to note that, as of 2024, world market petroleum prices were hovering around $800," he explained.

Aidoo went on to point out that between 2020 and 2024, world market prices ranged between $800 and $1000, yet during that time, fuel prices were at GH¢15.00.

"So, if we take the constant tax of GH¢2.30 pesewas out, it means that, considering world market prices and the FX rate, we were buying fuel at around GH¢13.

"Today, prices are around GH¢11, and they are adding one cedi to the GH¢2.30 pesewas, making it GH¢3.30. I am shocked that our colleagues here are smiling over just one cedi. Never in our history has any president added one cedi to our taxes on petroleum," he said.

He emphasised that the new tax would be a burden on Ghanaians and could potentially cripple many businesses. He therefore insisted that Ghanaians would not accept the tax.

"The Ministers should find alternative ways to generate revenue rather than resorting to this clandestine move of reimposing the E-Levy on Ghanaians. At this point, I would say that this is very insensitive and greedy on the part of the Minority side. Yentua, Mr. Speaker, for this one, Killer Ntua," he concluded.

Watch the video of Hon Aidoo speaking on the introduction of the new levy below:

