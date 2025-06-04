A self-acclaimed Dbee girl claimed that Yaanom girls bring no value to relationships, emphasising her ability to connect with influential people

During an interview, she confidently listed her network of high-ranking professionals, suggesting that Dbee girls hold the key to valuable opportunities

The video sparked mixed reactions from netizens, with some mocking her confidence, while others celebrated her boldness

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A self-acclaimed Dbee girl has hopped into the trend about what ladies bring to the table in a relationship. The lady decided to take a swipe at Yaanom girls who, according to her, add no value in a relationship.

As a Dbee girl, the young lady, identified as Golda, claimed that what Yaanom girls bring to a relationship is far less impressive compared to the opportunities and connections that Dbee girls, like her, offer.

With connections to influential figures like HR managers and MPs, this Dbee girl believes networking is the real value you bring to a relationship. Photo credit: Big Kay/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

She made this statement during an interview on CampusWithSharkBoy.

During the interview, the Dbee girl was asked what value she brings to her relationship. She confidently listed the influential people she could easily connect her boyfriend with.

In her words:

"We know big people in our family. We can link you to things. Like if you need a job, we can easily call our uncle or daddy and get you sorted."

She went on to describe how she could connect her potential partners with influential people such as HR managers, MPs, and high-ranking professionals.

She cheekily added:

"Yaanom girls? They can’t offer you that. Who do they know?"

The interviewer, clearly amused, further pressed her on the matter, asking how she would do it if she needed to link her boyfriend to such influential figures. Laughing, she responded,

“I wouldn’t ask for my boyfriend, but for a friend? Easy! A little movement here and there, and boom, you’re employed!”

The conversation soon turned into a lighthearted back-and-forth between the interviewer and the Dbee girl, as they joked about the difference between Yaanom girls, who are supposedly less connected, and Dbee girls, who have the upper hand when it comes to networking.

Dbee girl claimed modern relationships are not just about love, they’re about leveraging your connections and making powerful moves together. Photo credit: Big Kay/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Her confidence was evident, and the playful banter highlighted the trend of valuing connections and networks as key assets in modern relationships.

According to the Dbee girl, relationships are no longer just about chemistry and compatibility—they’re about who you know and how you leverage those relationships.

The video of the Dbee girl's interview with CampusWithSharkBoy is below.

Netizens react to the Dbee girl's confidence

YEN.com.gh had gathered a few reactions on the video below:

@PAYICE21 commented:

"Broke girl !! Never again."

@BlackoSzn wrote:

"Yaanom will sell the table sef."

@Gad6six17422 commented:

"Oh Lord of dbee do it for me dis year."

Ghanaian lady warns admirers about chocolate gifts

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a young Ghanaian lady went viral after sharing her Valentine’s Day gift preferences in an interview. The University of Media, Arts, and Communication (UniMAC) student revealed she wouldn’t accept chocolate as a gift, as she doesn’t eat it, but would be happy with flowers, a teddy bear, or money, preferably GH¢1,000 and above.

Meanwhile, in a related discussion, relationship counsellor Rose Aboagyewaa Adjei advised women to avoid dating financially unstable men. She emphasised that ladies should seek responsible partners who can meet their needs and provide for them when necessary.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh