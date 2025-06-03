Former winner of Di Asa, Precious Mensah, popularly known as PM Reigns, has announced details of her upcoming wedding

In an interview with Kumawood actress Nayas 1, PM said she was dating a man and was confident that he would propose soon

The former reality TV star has previously complained about her struggles finding a man to settle with due to her plus-size figure

Winner of Di Asa Season Three, Precious Mensah, popularly known as PM Reigns, has sparked jubilation after announcing her upcoming wedding ceremony.

PM Reigns told Kumawood star turned media personality, Nayas 1, during an interview on Angel TV, that she is currently in a relationship that is close to marriage.

She said her boyfriend seemed ready to marry her, and Ghanaians should prepare for full details soon.

Di Asa is a reality television dance show aired by Atinka TV that features plus-size contestants dancing their way to fame and fortune.

PM Reigns shares wedding details

In the interview aired on Sunday, June 1, 2025, Nayas asked for details on PM Reigns' relationship status, and she initially denied being involved with any man.

She said at first that while she might think she was in a serious relationship, she could not speak for her partner, so she was still unsure of her status.

"Maybe I think, I feel I’m in something serious and maybe that person is not feeling we are in a relationship, you know. So I can’t say," she said.

Under further questioning, she admitted to being in a relationship that is on the verge of marriage.

"Let me correct myself before people start to fight me. I have a boyfriend. I have someone serious. God knows best. So, very soon, save-the-date will be coming. It will be very soon. Soon can be anywhere. It can be tomorrow, it can be December. It can be July. It can be anywhere. So save the date," she added.

Mensah continued that, contrary to speculation, she was not married, explaining that photos and videos of her wearing a wedding gown were from her participation in a music video.

The video of PM announcing her wedding plans is below.

The plus-size reality TV star previously lamented the difficulties she faces in the dating world.

In a viral video, she complained that men generally ignored her and other plus-size women like her.

Ghanaians react to PM’s wedding announcement

Ghanaians shared their reactions to Precious Mensah’s interview with Nayas 1 on Angel TV.

alorgbeywilliam wrote:

"All jokes aside, she’s beautiful 😍"

amosuzanne commented:

"She can reduce weight, she can work towards that. She's very beautiful."

christygyeke said:

"Unnecessary questions from the host."

ekuabryte7000 commented:

"Precious is beautiful 😍 🤩 👌🏻"

majority_major noted:

"You are not plus-size biaa."

Di Asa contestant Sally gets married

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that a Sally, a former contestant of Di Asa, married her sweetheart.

She had a beautiful and classy wedding ceremony, with numerous photos and videos surfacing online.

Ghanaians praised the couple and hoped their wedding would pave the way for others to find their love.

