A Ghanaian man surprised his American girlfriend with an unforgettable marriage proposal, staged as a fake arrest by local police officers

The proposal, captured on social media, took his girlfriend from confusion to shock as she pleaded with officers, only for him to propose moments later

The heartwarming video left both the couple and social media users in awe, sparking various reactions, with some suspecting hidden motives

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

In a move straight out of a movie, a Ghanaian man recently pulled off an unforgettable marriage proposal for his American lover.

The young man came up with a plan by teaming up with local authorities for an elaborate surprise, all captured on social media.

A Ghanaian man surprises his American girlfriend with a staged arrest, leading to an unforgettable proposal. Photo credit: EDHUB/Twitter

Source: Twitter

In a video making waves on social media, the young man decided to pop the question in a strange yet romantic way, taking his lover from an initial state of panic to an unforgettable moment.

The scene all started when the couple's vehicle was stopped on the road by two police officers. The officers, in on the plan, told the boyfriend to exit his car and follow them to a nearby police vehicle, where he would be 'arrested'.

The friend, who was also in on the plan and recording the moment, told the American lady to get out of the vehicle and plead with the police officers.

Confused and startled, the woman quickly followed, questioning the sudden arrest of her boyfriend. The police, maintaining their ruse, explained that her lover was arrested because of some criminal activities.

Their accusation left her feeling agitated and increasingly concerned about what was happening.

A Ghanaian man pops the big question to his girlfriend after a fake arrest left her in disbelief. Photo credit: surpriseplanner.in/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Amid the tense back-and-forth and the woman’s plea for clarity, the boyfriend, playing along, was led to the police vehicle in handcuffs.

After a few moments, he suddenly came out of the vehicle, went on one knee with a sparkling engagement ring in hand.

The woman, initially shocked and unsure of what was happening, smiled in disbelief, covering her face as the boyfriend popped the big question.

Overcome with emotion, they hugged, bringing the staged incident to a close with smiles and laughter from all parties involved.

The video of the dramatic marriage proposal plan below:

Ghanaians react to fake arrest marriage proposal

The clever marriage proposal left not just the couple but also social media users in awe. YEN.com.gh gathered that some netizens suspected the Ghanaian man had hidden motives and compiled some of the reactions below:

@_sneakernyame commented:

"[Expletive] wɔ tricks paa for green card."

@askghmedia wrote:

"Green card agenda 😂"

@Nanaezze commented:

"All this drama to pave Way for a higher drama version after marriage eh Carry on."

@CambridgeRolex wrote:

"Charley where una dey get this fat women ..make someone link me some erhh. 😂😂😂"

@Nje_baby was not impressed:

"If they are indeed police officers then they need to be punished. If they are not then they should explain where they got the regalia from. @GhPoliceService should not be seen involving in pranks, it’s a serious institution!!!"

Ghanaian TikTok star proposes to girlfriend

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported how Ghanaian TikTok star Kakai Shatta left many in awe after a surprise marriage proposal at a restaurant in Accra. The video, shared on social media, captured the romantic moment.

The lady, visibly surprised, shyly accepted the ring with excitement, while onlookers at the restaurant applauded the sweet gesture. The TikToker captioned the video, 'Finally, I’ve found the woman of my heart'.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh