A clip culled from one of Evangelist Mama Pat, aka Agradaa's, ministrations in church is making rounds on social media

The controversial televangelist attempted to recount the popular event in the Bible when Jesus Christ calmed the raging sea

She ended up adding a line which appears to be a twist foreign to the original Bible text in the book of Matthew

The founder of Heaven Way Bible Ministries, Evangelist Mama Pat, aka Agradaa, has courted attention online after a video of her preaching about a popular miracle by Jesus Christ surfaced on social media.

In the video, the televangelist who was once an idol worshiper attempted to recount Jesus Christ and his disciples' encounter with the raging seas.

The New Testament has several accounts of Jesus Christ silencing the storm.

In the Book of Matthew, chapter 8, the Bible notes that Jesus Christ was asleep when his disciples rushed to him, terrified of the raging seas.

From verses 23 to 27, the Bible establishes how Jesus Christ rose to the occasion and quietened the storm to the amazement of his disciples.

The books of Luke and Mark have similar accounts in which Jesus Christ arose from his slumber to command the strong winds.

During Nana Agradaa's sermon, she attempted to speak the language of the disciples when they rushed to Jesus for help.

She quoted a line which she interpreted to mean, "Lord, Lord, why have you forsaken me?".

However, the line bears a semblance to one of the profound phrases Jesus Christ uttered during his crucifixion.

On the cross, Jesus Christ said, "Eloi, Eloi, lama sabachthani? as seen in Matthew 27:46. In Aramaic, the phrase translates to "My God, My God, why have You forsaken Me?"

Agradaa's usage of the phrase, which had nothing to do with Jesus Christ's miracle at the sea, has garnered significant traction on social media.

Agradaa discharging her duties as an ordained minister despite her background as a renowned priest of idol worship.

Agradaa, the priestess turned pastor, transitioned from idol worship into Christianity and was ordained in 2022.

Last year, the Rapha Faith International Ministerial Network that ordained Agradaa into active service suspended her and withdrew the "Rev Dr" title conferred on her.

Netizens react to Agradaa's misquoted sermon

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Agradaa's sermon on Jesus Christ's sea-calming miracle.

It’z 🎀Nharnhar 🧸Ama🥹💕said:

"I think Mama Pat was there when it happened because her’s is different 😂."

Nathaniel Ntefuni wrote:

"She was very serious like a student during exams, giving wrong answers."

Ama remarked:

"Charleyyyy, this woman has her own bible oooooo because warris this."

superdomcollections commented:

"Eii, so which people are sitting there and listening in that auditorium? I'm really concerned about the kind of people 😂wow."

Nana Yeboah says Agradaa unfit to pastor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor Nana Yeboah challenged Agradaa's ability to own and pastor a church.

The Kumawood star said Agradaa was not ordained by God. He noted that her actions and words could not merit the traits of a pastor.

