Ghanaian TikToker Junior Baby Jet shares emotional story of helping a struggling friend back on his feet

The content creator gave his former schoolmate food, shelter, and helped him recover from a tough phase

The friend, now healthier and happier, features regularly in Jet’s funny and uplifting TikTok videos

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A Ghanaian TikToker has shared a touching story about how he housed and supported a former schoolmate who was going through a tough time, in a heartfelt display of kindness and second chances.

Junior Baby Jet shares a now-and-then video showing the progress his schoolmate has made after he met him in a sorry state and helped him back on his feet.Photo credit: jnr_babyjet. Source: TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The Ghanaian content creator, identified as Junior Baby Jet, posted a 'memory lane' video on his TikTok account, recounting how he first met his struggling friend and how he is doing his best to help his friend get back on his feet.

Captioning the video as 'I'm just doing my best to help my schoolmate,' the young friend could be seen going from looking a bit malnourished to looking good and healthier thanks to Junior Baby Jet.

Junior Baby Jet's followers also recalled their hilarious first encounter, when the content creator questioned him after he claimed to have stolen bread out of hunger. The friend then chose to shelter him from that moment on.

At that moment, the young man appeared malnourished and downcast, but the strides he has made since then are significant, and now he appears to be healthy and doing well.

The video stood out not just for the good deed, but also for the schoolmate’s unintentional English blunder, which added comic relief to an otherwise serious situation.

Junior Baby Jet and his friend share a light moment after months of support and transformation. Photo credit: jnr_babyjet. Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

After their conversation, Junior Baby Jet took the young man into his home, offering shelter, food, and the support needed to rebuild his life.

Since then, the two have developed a visible bond. The once-struggling friend has now become a recurring face in Jet’s TikTok content, bringing energy, humour, and relatability that fans have grown to love.

Watch the flashback video from Junior Baby Jet's account below.

Reactions to Junior Baby Jet helping schoolmate

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared on Juniour Baby Jet's TikTok handle. Many netizens commended the content creator’s selflessness, while some told him to be cautions of human nature. Read the comments below.

Mortisweet advised:

"While helping him, have it in your mind he can betray you. So when it happens, let it not break you down."

Appiah Ebenezer commented:

"Baby Jet, God bless you more, may you never lack, you always give it out for those who are in need, God bless you even though you are already blessed but what I know is that you don't even know much, but believe in yourself, u are really blessed, trust me.❤️❤️"

Bibi brown wrote:

"He will later turn against you 😂😂Ghana 🇬🇭 we dey. 😂😂😂"

Ab collections commented:

"Sometimes all we need is that one person to lift us up."

Class topper's life takes humble turn

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Ghanaian man reunited with a former classmate who used to top their class academically.

He was perplexed to find out she now works as a seamstress, which he felt did not match her potential.

The man, now successful and driving a Benz, shared their encounter in a viral video.

He claimed the lady accused him of using money rituals to get rich, but he insisted his success came from hard work and God's grace.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh