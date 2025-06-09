Contractors in Ashanti Region discovered suspected gold while digging a gutter in front of a residential home

A video also showed residents rushing to the site, with one joking about demolishing the house to find more gold

The incident sparked online reactions and renewed debate about galamsey and Ghana’s long-standing gold rush culture

A regular drainage construction job turned into an unexpected gold hunt when contractors working in Ghana's Ashanti Region discovered suspected gold deposits.

YEN.com.gh understands that the workers were working on excavating for gutter construction in front of a residential building.

A video of the find quickly garnered reactions, drawing curious locals and sparking conversations online.

In the now-trending footage, workers can be seen digging through muddy water while a resident is seen using a metal plate to search for gold fragments.

The lively scene turned more humorous when a woman in the background joked that the contractors should consider demolishing the entire house just to dig deeper in hope of finding more gold.

Within minutes, nearby residents rushed to the site, joining the workers in sifting through the wet soil in hope of striking more gold.

The video of the workers searching for gold is below.

This is not the first time such discoveries have been made in the Ashanti Region. The area is one of Ghana’s most significant gold-producing zones, hosting large-scale mining operations, including the Obuasi mine (operated by AngloGold Ashanti) and the Ahafo mine (operated by Newmont).

Beyond corporate mining, the region is also known for its artisanal and small-scale mining activities, often referred to as "galamsey." These unregulated operations have been both a source of livelihood and a major environmental concern.

It's not uncommon for residents to dig in backyards or public spaces upon hearing rumours of gold.

Recall that similar developments took place in January 2025 when the Ghanaian military shot and killed nine alleged illegal miners at AngloGold Ashanti's concession.

This series of events fuelled national discourse on the dangers and consequences of illegal mining, especially when unregulated gold rushes begin in residential or restricted areas.

Reactions to construction workers striking gold

YEN.com.gh collated some of the reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X.

While some netizens saw humour in the woman’s comment about demolishing the building, others wished it had happened close to their residences. Read the comments below.

@richie_alone commented:

"If you found gold at my residence like this, no camera, not even a pinhole camera, would be allowed."

@PromzyKingston wrote:

"Na so galamsey Dey start ooo. Focus on the job."

@_sammy_nana commented:

"You see how the woman dey shout about demolishing of the house 😂😂. This is why people can’t stop doing galamsey because imagine me sitting on Gold, I will wash everything, including my wall. 😂😂"

@sheshoaa wrote:

"The truth is that almost every part of Ghana, if you dig, you will get gold. If we don't take care, we will end up destroying our environment in ways that we will all be forced to move out of the country."

Illegal gold miners brag about being untouchable

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that an illegal gold miner boldly declared himself and his group untouchable while defying authorities at a galamsey site.

The miner and his associates, as depicted in a video which circulated widely online at the time, were seen engaging in unlawful mining as police arrived on site.

The miner filmed the operation, stating they had no fear of government or police intervention.

