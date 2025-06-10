Former President Akufo-Addo has made a generous donation at the funeral of the late Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II.

Mr Akufo-Addo donated GH¢200,000 at the funeral of the deceased Mamponghene, who was once his in-law.

Former President Akufo-Addo was among the dignitaries who attended the funeral of the Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, after he died on April 20, 2025, at the age of 86.

Daasebre served as the Mamponghene and the krontihene (Duke) of Asante, holding the Silver Stool of Asanteman, the second-highest traditional leadership role after the Asantehene.

Notably, he also acted as the regent of the Ashanti Kingdom in 1999 following the death of Otumfuo Opoku Ware II.

The funeral rites, known as "Dɔte Yie," commenced on Friday, June 6, 2025, and concluded on Monday, June 9, 2025.

What's the relationship between Ex-President and Daasebre?

Former President Akufo-Addo is known to be a brother-in-law of the late Mamponghene.

These traditional ceremonies began with the widowhood rite, "Adwaredeɛ," where the widow, Oheneyere Gyimah Kesse, presented symbolic gifts, including a stool bearing the Bretuo Royal Family totem and a chief’s crown, to the Bretuo Royal Family.

This was followed by a religious service conducted by the Anglican Church, honouring their departed member.

The body was then laid in state at the Amaniampong Silver Stool Palace in Asante Mampong, where priests and priestesses performed traditional rites throughout the night.

The Mamponmanhemaa, Nana Agyakoma Difie, led the procession, joined by sub-chiefs and paramount queen mothers from the Ashanti and Bono regions.

Residents of the Mampong Traditional Area were invited to file past the body to pay their last respects.

The final day of the rites saw the participation of dignitaries, including the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, other Amanhene of Asanteman, and members of the political class.

