Kwaku Raymond, a Ghanaian soldier who is now with the US military after relocating abroad, has opened up about his experience

In a video, the Ghanaian soldier known for his viral TikTok established that the US Army was the best in the world

His remarks about the US military have garnered traction from netizens as they compared his new role to his previous one in Ghana

Ghanaian soldier Kwaku Raymond, aka Echo Lima, who has now joined the US army, has got many netizens obsessing over his new role compared to his previous one in Ghana.

Former Ghanaian soldier Kwaku Raymond says the US Army is the best in the world months after getting admission. Photo source: KwakuRaymondSoldi

Source: Facebook

Raymond had been an enlisted Ghanaian soldier since 2005, serving the country for nearly two decades before his relocation to the US.

In 2024, he resigned from the Ghanaian army with blessings from his higher-ups. He explained that his decision to resign after serving for 19 years was primarily because he wanted to have time for his wife and family in the US.

A year after announcing his relocation to the US, Kwaku Raymond shared the news of his admission into the US Army, saying,

"20 years ago(2005) I was enlisted into the Ghana Army, and after 19 years 4 months, I resigned and relocated to the United States and joined the US Army(2025). God bless America and the American Army for giving me this opportunity and a better life. I am a warrior and a member of a team."

In a recent TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kwaku Raymond was captured relishing his moments as a US soldier.

The former Ghanaian soldier, known for his physique, flexed his muscles performing a number of pushups.

In the video, he stated that the US Army was the best in the world.

The U.S. military is widely recognised as being among the most powerful in the world. An article by the Defence Post suggests that the US is the number one military force in the world, with Russia and China's armed forces in the second and third spots, respectively.

Ghanaian celebrity soldier Kwaku Raymond poses in his new US military uniform. Photo source: TikTok/EchoLima

Source: TikTok

Netizens admire Kwaku Raymond on social media

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Kwaku Raymond's newfound love for the US Army.

Vance said:

"Bro, you have made the best decision ever! Over here, you hv to pay to defend your nation! 😂."

JumanJi remarked:

"Great. About 90% of Ghanaian soldiers will all resign and join USA army if they get the chance."

Thank God shared:

"My friend serving your own country is a bigger flex than serving another man's country."

Kuffo Raphael noted:

"If it was Ghana military they would say you are Old."

Police man in Ghana becomes US soldier

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian police officer had shared his journey from his past in Ghana to the US.

The young man, identified on his socials as Kobby Kay, served as an officer in the Ghana Police Service for a couple of years before quitting to seek greener pastures in the US.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh