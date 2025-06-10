A Ghanaian woman claims her uncle died after doctors at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital allegedly refused treatment due to the ongoing GRNMA strike, which began on June 3, 2025

In a viral video, the distraught woman appealed to striking health workers to "temper justice with mercy," urging them to remember their humanity despite the ongoing labour dispute

Netizens reacted with sympathy and sorrow, with some calling for the strike to end, others urging the government to meet healthcare workers' demands

A Ghanaian lady has shared a heartbreaking ordeal with doctors of Korle-Bu following their ongoing strike action.

In a video, she claimed she lost an uncle due to the labour strike. Narrating her ordeal, she claimed doctors at the Korle-Bu teaching hospital refused to provide care to her sick uncle.

According to a video circulating on social media, her uncle had an asthma attack and was rushed to the hospital for medical care.

However, the doctors allegedly refused him care, insisting they were on strike. What broke her heart was that they asked the family of the sick man to take him back home.

Unfortunately, the lady claimed her uncle passed away after the healthcare professionals refused to care for her uncle.

The Ghana Registered Nurses' and Midwives' Association (GRNMA) has declared an indefinite strike over the implementation of their conditions of service.

The strike, which began on June 3, 2025, was declared by the GRNMA and its allied associations after months of unsuccessful negotiations with the government over improved conditions of service, including allowances, risk benefits, and rural posting support.

This has halted operations at many health facilities across the country, with patients asked to return home.

Speaking on the development, the visibly distraught young lady appealed to health workers to temper justice with mercy.

"Beyond your profession, remember that you are human beings and have pity on patients," she said in her video.

Outpouring for lady who lost uncle amid strike

Netizens who saw the video of the young lady weeping over her loss were heartbroken and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some sympathised with her, others appealed to the healthcare workers to cancel their strike and resume work. Another group also asked the government to listen to their plights and grant their request.

@Obaayaa wrote:

"Oh my God."

@Bambi Bambi wrote:

"Oh no, this is sad 😔.. so sorry for her loss."

@NanaEfyaAdepa wrote:

"Awwwwww, soo sry dear."

@Nana hemaa a.k.a Drama queen wrote:

"Oh! This is sad."

@ESSIEN wrote:

"Hmm, don’t blame them too much, sis sorry for your loss 🙏🙏🙏 hmm RIP."

@Hamzasco gh wrote:

"Very sad, oh sorry hmmmm."

Deputy Finance Minister responds to striking nurses

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Deputy Finance Minister, Thomas Nyarko Ampem, has stated that the government will not be able to meet the demands of the striking nurses.

He warned that fulfilling these demands would put unsustainable pressure on the country's finances and urged patience and negotiation.

The GRNMA continues its indefinite strike, rejecting the government's proposal to implement the conditions of service from 2026.

