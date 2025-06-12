Midwife Sa-ada Sadique refutes claims that a patient died at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital due to treatment refusal during the nurses' strike.

Sadique clarifies that Korle Bu is a referral hospital, not a walk-in emergency centre, and the family should have sought treatment elsewhere.

Ghanaians react to the controversy, sharing personal experiences and debating the hospital's policies during the ongoing healthcare strike

International midwife, Sa-ada Sadique, has strongly refuted the claims made by a woman in a trending video, who alleged that her uncle died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Sa-ada Sadique addresses viral claims of negligence at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital during the ongoing nurses' strike. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt. Source: Twitter.

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a young lady shared a heartbreaking ordeal with healthcare workers at Korle Bu following their ongoing strike action.

According to her, she lost her sick uncle after the healthcare workers at the Korle-Bu teaching hospital refused to treat him for an asthma attack because they were on strike.

The lady's outcry resulted from the ongoing strike of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA).

Reacting to the claim, Sa-ada Sadique, who is a Midwife on the Obstetric Out-Patient Department (OBS OPD) unit at the Teaching Hospital, clarified that Korle Bu is a major referral hospital in Ghana and does not operate as a walk-in emergency centre.

Midwife Sa-ada Sadique clarifies Korle Bu's role as a referral hospital amidst controversy over a patient’s alleged death. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt. Source: Twitter.

She claimed that the lady's uncle should have used a nebuliser for his condition instead of going to a hospital she was fully aware was on strike.

She explained:

"Korle Bu primarily functions as a referral hospital. Patients with emergency cases are usually referred to this facility by smaller clinics or healthcare centres."

The midwife went on to question why the family had not considered seeking assistance at private healthcare facilities, especially given the knowledge that nurses were on strike.

"In the case of emergency medical care, there are several private hospitals in Accra where services are still available." She said.

The video of Sadique refuting the woman's claim was shared on Twitter by @eddie_wrt.

Ghanaians react to Sadique's revelation

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the video. Ghanaians who came across the video shared their personal experiences with the hospital and how the woman's claim that the hospital accepts patients based on referral alone was not entirely true. Some of the reactions are below:

@AbdulMalikgh11 commented:

"I went to Korle Bu in 2014 with no referral."

@Chelsea4everA wrote:

"I wanted to comment but realized some people dey curse rof rof 🤷🏽‍♂️ a rest my case."

@Jcmlfr wrote:

"According to her, Korle Bu is primarily a referral hospital where patients cannot simply walk in with emergency cases. E be joke or she make serious?"

@Rene280494 wrote:

"We are living in a free society. If you think your current job is not paying you well you can quit government sector and enter private sector and look for work there where they can caretaker for your greed but you can't use people's life to gamble on material things."

Adabraka Polyclinic deserted due to GRNMA strike

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the Adabraka Polyclinic in Accra appeared deserted on Monday, 10 June 2025, as the strike by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) forced patients to seek help at private hospitals.

A video shared online showed the usually busy outpatient department eerily quiet, with empty chairs, hollow corridors, and an unattended reception.

This comes after union leaders have warned that all hospital services, including wards and theatres, should be withdrawn entirely from 9 June unless their demands are met.

