Deputy Finance Minister, Thomas Nyarko Ampem, has disclosed that the government is unable to meet the demands of the striking nurses

He warned that fulfilling these demands would put unsustainable pressure on the country's finances and urged for patience and negotiation

The GRNMA continues its indefinite strike, rejecting the government's proposal to implement the conditions of service from 2026

Deputy Finance Minister, Thomas Nyarko Ampem, has disclosed the government's inability to meet the demands of the striking nurses and midwives this year.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asuogyama stated that the full implementation of nurses' demands will add GH¢2bn to the country's budgeted expenditure.

He warned that implementing the conditions of service demanded by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) would place unsustainable pressure on the country’s finances.

"The implementation of the conditions of service that the nurses are demanding will have serious consequences for the budget. In fact, if we fully implement it, we are going to add in excess of GH¢2 billion to the compensation budget," he said.

"We have all committed that, in our resolve to reset the economy of this country, we must maintain a 1.5 per cent primary balance surplus every year in order to bring our debt levels to sustainable levels. And so, it's important for us to manage expenditure, and we want to appeal to revered nurses that we are willing to negotiate, sit with them, and agree on a roadmap that will help us incorporate what can be accommodated in the budget for next year," he added.

The Deputy Finance Minister, consequently, appealed to the striking nurses and midwives to agree to the government's proposal to implement the conditions of service in 2026.

He said the Finance Ministry was committed to implementing the conditions of service because of the critical role they play in healthcare delivery, but the GRNMA needs to be patient with the government.

"We want to show our commitment to help in resolving this important issue because our nurses are very, very critical to healthcare delivery, and we appreciate what they do," he further stated.

The GRNMA has been on an indefinite strike for close to a week, demanding the implementation of their conditions of service which were agreed upon in 2024.

This has affected healthcare delivery across the country, with patients being turned away at various health facilities.

The Minister of Health, Kwabena Minta Akandoh, engaged the leadership of the GRNMA in an emergency meeting held on Monday, June 9, 2025, to appeal to them to agree to the government's proposal to implement the conditions of service from 2026.

However, the GRNMA rejected the minister's proposal, refusing to call off the strike.

Mixed reactions greet Deputy Minister's appeal to GRNMA

The Deputy Minister's appeal to the striking nurses and midwives has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Below are a few of the reactions compiled by YEN.com.gh:

@likehakeemm said:

"Create 1 cedi nurse tax for them."

@skkutu also said:

"Ah, human lives are at stake and you are thinking about money?"

@Vincent_Aperko comented:

"Thats too much, they should give government sometime."

Government appeals to retired nurses volunteer

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Minister for Health, Kwabena Minta Akandoh, appealed to retired nurses and midwives to volunteer during the ongoing strike.

The indefinite strike by the Ghana Registered Nurses' and Midwives' Association (GRNMA) has grounded operations in many health facilities.

Mr. Akandoh commended nurses who remained on duty and urged others to return to work while efforts to resolve the strike continue.

