US-based Ghanaian media personality and comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has expressed her frustration with the Minister of Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, over the high cost of internet data in the country.

The former UTV presenter held a TikTok live session on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, where she called out the Ningo-Prampram constituency MP for failing to address the issue as the minister, despite being very vocal about it during the previous Akufo-Addo-led NPP administration.

Afia Schwarzenegger shared that the high cost of internet data deeply affected her finances, even though she relocated to the US from Ghana over a year ago.

She complained that she always spent GH₵300 on internet data for her children and the numerous businesses she owned in Ghana, which did not last for more than two weeks.

The controversial comedienne recounted how Sam George and other prominent members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) made several allegations against the previous NPP government officials, including the former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, before the 2024 general elections

Afia Schwarzenegger also called out the Communications Minister over the promises he made to Ghanaians while he and his colleagues campaigned across the country in 2024.

She questioned why Sam Nartey George had remained silent on the high internet cost issues and the anti-LGBTQ bill he was pushing in parliament since he received his appointment from President John Dramani Mahama a few months ago.

Afia Schwarzenegger slammed the Ningo-Prampram MP for claiming that only the Minister for Finance could tackle the issue through an instrument laid before Parliament.

She questioned why Sam George criticised the previous Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, over high data prices, even though he knew he had no power to resolve the issue.

The controversial media personality also questioned why President Mahama continued to retain Sam George in his current position.

Below are the videos of Afia Schwarzenegger slamming Sam George:

Reactions to Afia Schwarzenegger slamming Sam George

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

kobenaamoa commented:

"He just bought a $320,000 car and wants parliament to clear it for him."

rasakeem04 said:

"This lady is very humble & calm. God richly bless her with more energy to keep up with this job🙏🏿🙏🏿."

SABAATO commented:

"The most arrogant minister in Ghana now, Sam George."

Nana Kwabena Boateng wrote:

"Data now isn’t only expensive. It’s unstable as well."

Afia Schwar reacts to Vivian Jill's controversy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afia Schwarzenegger reacted to the controversy surrounding Vivian Jill Lawrence's feud with an NDC Women's Organiser.

The comedienne expressed excitement as she listened to the audio recording of the NDC members threatening the Kumawood actress over a school feeding contract.

Afia Schwarzenegger claimed that she loved the tension brewing between Vivian Jill Lawrence and the NDC Women's Organiser.

