Beverly Afaglo, in a social media post, shared a new update on the robbery incident that took place at her Shawarma shop on December 30, 2024

The popular actress shared that the police had arrested the suspected thief who had robbed her Traffic Shawarma shop's Tema branch

Beverly Afaglo also shared new information about the two former employees she had initially suspected of being involved in the robbery incident

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo Baah has shared a new update on the case surrounding a robbery incident that took place at her Shawarma shop on December 30, 2024.

The actress took to her official Instagram page to share that the Ghana Police Service had apprehended the suspected individual who committed the robbery at the Tema branch of her Traffic Shawarma shop. She stated that the police had begun their investigations into the suspect after his arrest.

Beverly Afaglo Baah also noted that her two former female employees, who were initially suspected of being involved in the robbery, had also been vindicated and were no longer considered persons of interest in the police case.

The actress also expressed gratitude to Ghanaians who assisted in tracking the location of the suspected thief after the robbery incident at her shawarma shop.

She wrote:

"My two former workers, Linda Ackam and Felicia Agyemang, whom I posted about a few months ago for stealing at my shop, have been vindicated. The thief has been caught, and an investigation is underway. Thanks to all who helped in tracking down the thief."

Beverly Afaglo's Shawarma shop's robbery incident

Beverly Afaglo Baah's new update about the suspected thief's apprehension comes months after she turned to Ghanaians on social media for assistance following a robbery incident at her Traffic Shawarma shop's branch in Tema on Monday, December 30, 2024.

The actress, who is married to former Praye music group member Choirmaster, shared CCTV footage showing the moment the thief walked in, took the shop's entire sales for the week, and walked out as her workers left the cashier's desk unattended.

Beverly Afaglo expressed her frustration and disappointment over the theft incident and shared that the stolen money was a whole week's worth of sales at the Shawarma shop.

The celebrated actress also offered a cash reward of GH¢500 to any individual who could help her track down the thief. She mentioned that the suspect might be located around Tulaku and Ashaiman and urged people with information to contact her directly.

In January 2025, Beverly Afaglo shared the photos of two female Traffic Shawarma Tema branch employees, Felicia Agyemang and Linda Ackam, whom she claimed were alleged accomplices of the thief who broke into her shop.

The actress claimed that she received reliable information, which indicated that the two employees conspired with the culprit of the theft case.

She shared that the two ladies, who lived in Mataheko and Bethlehem in Ashaiman, had failed to show up for work after the unfortunate robbery incident at her shop.

Check out Beverly Afaglo's social media post below:

Thieves rob Reggie Rockstone's Waakye joint

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, thieves robbed Reggie Rockstone and his family's Rockz Waakye joint in Accra.

The hiplife music originator shared that he and his wife rushed to their food shop after they were notified about the unfortunate incident.

Reggie Rockstone also shared a CCTV footage of the robbery incident, which showed the thief committing the act while his workers were asleep.

