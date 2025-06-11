An Obuasi resident vented his frustration after being stuck in traffic for nearly two hours

The resident criticised the government for neglecting road expansion projects and for frequent power outages in Obuasi

Social media users reacted to the viral video, sharing similar traffic experiences and suggesting solutions for improvement

An Obuasi resident has voiced his frustration over the persistent traffic congestion on the principal streets connecting Obuasi East to Obuasi West.

A resident of Obuasi sad and frustrated after being stuck in traffic for over two hours. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

In a recent video that has sparked widespread discussion, the resident, visibly upset and speaking from his car, expressed his disappointment with local authorities. He claimed that he had been stuck in traffic for almost two hours.

He also voiced his disillusionment with the government's failure to address the worsening infrastructure issues in town.

He pointed out that despite the growing number of cars on the road, there have been no major road expansion projects to ease the congestion.

Traffic congestion and poor road conditions in Obuasi have left many commuters and residents in constant frustration and anger. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He also voiced his dissatisfaction, commenting on the additional bad roads and poor state of electricity in Obuasi. He mentioned frequent power outages that are disrupting daily life and causing significant inconvenience for residents.

The video of the resident ranting in traffic was posted on X by @sikaofficial1.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Obuasi resident's traffic outburst

Netizens who saw the video shared their experience. Many claimed that it was the usual happening in the region, with no help from the government, even at the local level.

@EfyaBerlin commented:

"This traffic has been there since. Those days when I visited Obuasi, it was still there."

@_oohoo_2 wrote:

Did the traffic just appear in the last 6 months? Mo kasa by heart! When your darling NPP was there, you didn’t say anything. Which one is this? Is it too much for you to respect the NDC? If you like, don’t respect NDC eeediat."

@seidureigns22 wrote:

"They should do the road double-sided."

@oKManuel36 commented:

"That’s Ghana for you."

Obuasi residents lament over lack of infrastructure

Residents of Obuasi have long complained about the city’s deteriorating infrastructure, which has struggled to keep pace with the rapid urbanisation and increased population.

The traffic situation has become one of the most pressing issues, with many commuters regularly spending hours on the road.

In the Eastern side of Obuasi, residents are more often than not forced to operate without electricity for days, leaving their homes in darkness and throwing their businesses into a spin.

With a population of about 205,174 residents, according to citi-facts, Obuasi a town that was once characterised by calmness and efficiency, is now choking under the weight of poor planning and neglect.

Obuasi is growing rapidly, thanks in part to the establishment of a university (KNUST Obuasi campus) and an increase in population. Yet, the development of road infrastructure has failed to keep pace.

