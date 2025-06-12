GTEC has ordered Rashic Tanko-Computer to stop using the title “Dr” over allegations of fake academic credentials

Tanko’s claim of a PhD from Kingsnow University in 2016 has been declared unearned by the Ghana Tertiary Education Council

Netizens who saw the post about Rashid Tanko-Computer's alleged fake credentials expressed mixed reactions in the comment section

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has reportedly issued a strong warning to Rashid Tanko-Computer, an NDC politician, to immediately cease using the academic title "Dr' amid allegations of falsified academic credentials.

A Graphiconline report claims GTEC has written to Mr Tanko to stop using the title, since he does not possess any recognised doctoral degree from an accredited institution.

Rashid Tanko-Computer allegedly holds a fake PhD, prompting a warning from GTEC. Image source: Dr Rashid Tanko-Computer

Source: Facebook

"According to the source, the GTEC letter dated June 3, 2025, indicated that the said PhD Tanko-Computer claims to have earned in 2016 from Kingsnow University was unearned," the graphiconline report said

The Commission contended that the public use of the title “Dr” by unqualified individuals not only misleads the public but also undermines the integrity of Ghana’s academic and professional systems.

Rashic Tanko-Computer is a well-known member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). He currently serves as the Deputy Director of Elections and IT for the party and also holds public office as the Acting CEO of the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC).

This comes after several allegations suggesting that Rashid Tanko-Computer does not hold a valid PhD. Tanko had earlier claimed that he obtained a PhD from Kingsnow University; however, this claim has since been refuted.

What is the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission?

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) is the regulatory body responsible for overseeing all tertiary (post-secondary) education institutions in Ghana, including universities, technical universities, colleges of education, and other accredited institutions.

Government cancels Dr Anne Sansa Daly's contract weeks after claims of her possessing a fake title emerges, Health Minister clarifies. Image source: Dr Anne Sansa Daly, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh

Source: Facebook

It was established on August 21, 2020, by an Act of Parliament following the merger of the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE) and the National Accreditation Board (NAB).

Why is GTEC concerned about Tanko's title?

As the primary regulatory authority, GTEC may be concerned about Mr Tanko's use of the “Dr” title because it is tasked with maintaining the integrity of academic qualifications in Ghana.

When someone falsely claims a doctoral degree, it diminishes the value and credibility of legitimate academic titles and disrespects the rigorous effort of those who have rightfully earned them.

Moreover, using the title “Dr” without valid academic credentials can mislead the public, especially when the individual holds a position of influence or public trust.

See the post claiming GTEC had warned Sofo Rashid Tanko to stop using the Dr title below:

Tanko challenges claims of possessing fake title

Meanwhile, Dr Rashid Tanko-Computer maintains that he is a legitimate PhD holder. In a recent interview with JoyPrime, he refuted claims made by Sir Obama Pokuase, an NPP activist, who alleged that his PhD was fake.

Dr. Tanko stated that he does not respond to "idiots" and added that he chose not to sue Pokuase, as doing so would give him undue attention and fame. He claims he took an online course from 2012 to 2016 at the Kingsnow University.

Watch the video of Tanko-Computer dismissing claims of his fake credentials below:

President Mahama withdraws Anne Sansa Daly's appointment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a member of the NHIA board, Anne Sansa Daly, has been withdrawn from her position with immediate effect.

The revocation was contained in a letter from the Presidency to the Health Minister, dated May 23, 2025.

President John Mahama, in the letter, announced a replacement for Daly, who has courted some controversy.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh