Emmanuel Adjei, a Ghanaian man, has started a 10,000km journey from Munich, Germany, to Teshie, Ghana, on a bicycle

The young man is embarking on this historic adventure to raise some money for a Ghanaian and UK-registered NGO for educational purposes

Social media users who watched a video of his take-off thronged the comment section to share their thoughts

A Ghanaian man has started a 10,000km cycling journey, travelling alone from Munich, Germany, to his hometown in Teshie, Ghana.

Emmanuel Adjei believes his adventure is the first of its kind for an African. He aims to raise €100,000 for EduSpots, a Ghanaian and UK-registered NGO. He also hopes to serve as a source of inspiration for others to support education and enjoy cycling across the African continent.

Emmanuel Adjei intends to cycle from Munich, Germany, to Teshie, Ghana. Photo credit: @bike2myroots

Source: Instagram

The funds that will be raised from Emmanuel Adjei’s cycling are expected to be used to build community-led learning centres all over Ghana.

“I am driven to use cycling to mobilise funds, support, and raise awareness to ignite and sustain community-led change through education and empowerment in underserved Ghanaian communities,” he said.

Emmanuel Adjei started the journey on Saturday, June 7, 2025 and is expected to reach his destination on Sunday, September 7, 2025.

He named the cycling project ‘Bike2MyRoots.’ He recounted that he learnt how to ride as a young boy in Ghana whilst riding his father’s bicycle without permission.

However, the unavailability of cycling infrastructure in Ghana did not make him pursue it as a career or develop his love for the sport further.

But when he relocated from Ghana to Munich, Germany, he rekindled his love for cycling. He said Munich is a city where many enjoy cycling. This helped him develop his cycling experience to include road cycling and bikepacking, embarking on numerous adventures across Europe.

Born in Accra, Emmanuel Adjei works as a sports scientist at his university’s hospital for sports medicine and sports cardiology in Munich.

In a video on X, before he took off, Emmanuel Adjei sounded enthusiastic and happy to go on the adventure.

“This is the moment we’ve all been waiting for. The take off to ‘Back to my roots.’ That journey to build, inspire and explore with an ordinary man on that extraordinary vision with that vision.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens wish Ghanaian cycling from Germany luck

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions on the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@ThisIsNot_Luck said:

"From Munich to Accra on a bike? Emmanuel Adjei said forget flights, I’ll pedal for purpose. Raising €100k one kilometre at a time, hope his legs have EU roaming."

@dfweddiee wrote:

"So if his Tyre pai, he go fix am?"

@risecfc said:

"Whatttt 😂."

@_therealbee_ wrote:

"Are those his packs?"

@ST_Fedelis said:

"I like his adventure, but with a bicycle? Bro, that’s crazy."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh