The Youth Employment Agency launched a skill uplifting programme in Kumasi to empower Persons with Disabilities through skills training

The initiative, in partnership with GIZ, aimed to provide practical skills and sustainable job opportunities to 100 Ghanaian people with disabilities

Plans are underway to establish similar training hubs across the country, addressing challenges like participants' transport and accommodation

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has unveiled a pioneering training centre in Kumasi aimed at empowering people with medical impairments through specialised skills development and sustainable job opportunities.

The initiative, known as the 'Make Fashion Inclusive', aims to promote dignity, independence, and economic self-reliance among Ghana’s Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

The programme also aims to equip these communities with practical skills in the fashion industry, including the fields of design, embroidery, beading, and creating headwear.

Trainees at the YEA Kumasi centre learn fashion design and embroidery as part of the Make Fashion Inclusive programme. Photo credit: GHOneTV/Twitter

Source: Twitter

This programme is a collaborative effort between YEA and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) under their Invest for Jobs project.

YEN.com.gh reports that the Make Fashion Inclusive programme offers intensive training to 100 individuals living with disabilities, providing them with the tools to transform their lives through gainful employment.

According to its 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC), Ghanaians with disabilities comprise 8% of the population, representing approximately 2,098,138 individuals.

Malik Basintale, the CEO of YEA, described the hub as a gateway to creativity and financial independence for participants.

“Inclusion is not an act of charity, but a matter of justice and a way to go. We recognise that not everyone has the same starting point in life, and unfortunately, many are excluded from employment opportunities simply because of a disability.”

Basintale also emphasised the evolving job market landscape and the relevance of skills over just having formal, documented qualifications. In his words:

“Skills are portable as they go with you wherever you are. That’s why initiatives like this are not just charitable gestures; they are investments in human capital.”

Plans are underway to replicate similar hubs across other regions of Ghana, aiming to extend the reach and impact of this vital initiative nationwide.

Elizabeth Emmanuella Nimoh, National Secretary of the Association of the Physically Disabled, praised the programme for offering a chance of a better life for individuals with disabilities who used to beg on the streets.

Participants with disabilities celebrate hands-on training to build skills for sustainable employment in the fashion industry. Photo credit: GHOneTV/Twitter

Source: Twitter

However, she pointed out a likely challenge in terms of transportation costs for such participants. She asked the agency if accommodation and meals could be provided throughout the programme.

“What excites me the most is seeing people who were previously on the streets now learning a skill that is life-changing. Most of us come from various parts of the region, and the transport costs are beyond our means. It would help greatly if the Agency could provide accommodation and meals."

Responding to these concerns, Basintale acknowledged that while the programme was still in its early phases, the YEA viewed issues as challenges to overcome rather than obstacles.

He assured the public, saying:

“We haven’t even paid the first incentive; how do you ask for an increment in incentives? These are potential challenges, and we are going to provide potential solutions as time passes.”

He further reiterated the agency’s commitment to equipping participants with the resources needed to start businesses, create employment, and contribute meaningfully to their communities.

The video of Basintale outlining the initiative is below:

YEA explore partnership with Shatta Wale

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported another YEA empowerment initiative after Basintale initiated talks with Shatta Wale about a potential partnership with the Ghanaian musician's ride-hailing service, Shaxi.

He stated that the collaboration aimed to expand job opportunities for Ghana’s youth by leveraging the platform, which allows drivers to work flexible hours while earning sustainable incomes in the industry.

