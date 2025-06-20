268 former MMDCEs have reportedly declared their support for Kennedy Agyapong's candidacy in the NPP's flagbearer race

The endorsement came after the group of former executives visited Agyapong's private office in Accra on June 19, 2025

The growing support for Agyapong, alongside his experience as a six-term MP, has strengthened his bid to lead the NPP in 2028

Some 268 former Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) have reportedly declared their support for Kennedy Agyapong in the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer race.

This endorsement is seen as a major boost to the six-term Member of Parliament's bid for the NPP flagbearer position.

268 former MMDCEs reportedly endorse Kennedy Agyapong's candidacy in the NPP flagbearer race.

Source: Facebook

The declaration was said to have been made after the 268 former MMDCEs paid a courtesy call on him at his private office in Accra on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

The former MMDCEs, who served under the erstwhile Akufo-Addo administration, believe that Ken Agyapong, a six-term Member of Parliament, possessed the necessary experience and leadership qualities to lead the NPP to victory in 2028.

A video circulating on social media showed the former MMDCEs being warmly received and treated to the very best of courtesies at the office of the former legislator.

Growing support for Kennedy Agyapong's candidacy

The endorsement comes on the heels of growing support for Agyapong's candidacy from various quarters within the party, especially from the grassroots level.

The former MP for Assin Central contested the NPP presidential primaries in November 2023, but lost the bid to the former Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Despite this defeat, his supporters firmly believe that he has the potential to galvanise the party and lead them to recapture power in 2028.

The video from the MMDCEs' visit to Agyapong is below:

NPP 2028 flagbearer race heats up

The NPP flagbearer race is heating up, with several aspirants vying for the position.

So far, the bigwigs within the NPP who have declared their intentions to contest the flagbearer elections include Bryan Acheampong, MP for Abetifi and former Minister for Agriculture; Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, the former General Secretary of the NPP; and Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum.

Although yet to officially declare his bid, Dr Bawumia is highly tipped to win the NPP's presidential primaries.

On Thursday, June 19, 2025, over 60 MPs visited the former Vice President and assured him of their unwavering support as the flagbearer of the party.

The endorsement from the former MMDCEs, who are at the grassroots level of the NPP, is likely to give Agyapong an edge in the contest.

Dr Yaw Adutwun, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, and Bryan Acheampong join the NPP's flagbearer race ahead of the 2028 elections.

Source: UGC

NPP's NEC sets date for presidential primaries

Meanwhile, the NPP's presidential primary is set for January 31, 2026. This was announced on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, shortly after a crucial National Executive (NEC) meeting of the NPP.

The decision to hold an early presidential primary, according to NPP's Deputy General Secretary, Haruna Mohammed, was arrived at to give the eventual winner enough time to campaign ahead of the 2028 elections in Ghana.

Former Minister donates property to support Agyapong

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that a former Western North Regional Minister, Mr Obeng, donated his East Legon mansion to Kennedy Agyapong in support of his flagbearer campaign.

The donation was made during the politician;s 65th birthday celebration on June 16, 2025. He pledged financial, spiritual and political support, hailing Agyapong for rejuvenating the NPP.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh