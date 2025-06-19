Kofi Tonto Stresses Importance of Party Unity as NPP Flagbearer Race Takes Off: "Be Circumspect"
An Akufo-Addo administration spokesperson and New Patriotic Party member, Kofi Tonto, expects party unity to be at the forefront as the party heads towards electing a flagbearer in some six months.
Tonto told YEN.com.gh party supporters and loyalists also needed to show an equal level of measure.
"Aspirants should come out with the message, go to the delegates and prosecute their campaign in a very respectful and unifying manner.”
Those of us who are very close to some of the leaders, it is up to us to be circumspect in our utterances and our behaviour in ensuring that we bring unity.”
Tonto further downplayed concerns that the NPP was undergoing a leadership crisis.
He acknowledged that the party was undergoing an expected rough patch following its 2024 election defeat.
But he expects the relatively quick selection of a flagbearer to get the party back on track and speed up the unification process as it makes a bid to return to power.
“Once you are able to select a leader early, you have enough time to work on unity. You are able to focus on one purpose.”

