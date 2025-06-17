Chairman Wontumi attended the NPP National Executive Committee and National Council meeting at the Alisa Hotel on Tuesday, June 17, 2025

The Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, in a video, gifted an elderly NPP supporter GH₵200 after she cursed President John Dramani Mahama

Chairman Wontumi's sighting at the NPP meeting marked his latest public appearance since his release from EOCO's custody

The Ashanti Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, made a generous gesture towards an old woman on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, the politician received a rousing welcome from his party executives as he made a grand entry for the National Executive Committee and National Council meeting at the Alisa Hotel.

He exchanged pleasantries with some individuals who expressed excitement after seeing him show up for the meeting in high spirits.

As he made his way inside the building while interacting with a colleague, Chairman Wontumi encountered an elderly, physically challenged woman seated in a chair.

The Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman knelt before the woman and gifted her GH₵200 as she admonished President John Dramani Mahama in his presence.

The woman expressed gratitude to Chairman Wontumi for his generous monetary gift before the politician departed and interacted with other party members on the premises.

The Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman's sighting at the National Executive Committee and National Council meeting marked his latest public appearance following his release from the Economic and Organised Crime's custody.

Chairman Wontumi's arrest and release

Chairman Wontumi was arrested and detained by EOCO operatives to assist with investigations after he visited the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at the Police Headquarters in Accra for questioning.

He was granted bail in the sum of GH₵50 million and two sureties to be justified on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. However, he remained in EOCO's custody after failing to secure bail.

His detention sparked outrage among his party's members, who held numerous protests in front of the EOCO headquarters for multiple days to call for his release.

Chairman Wontumi was later transferred to the National Investigation Bureau (NIB), where former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was unsuccessful in his attempt to meet his bail conditions.

The former Minister for Food and Agriculture and Abetifi constituency MP, Bryan Acheampong, later secured the regional Chairman's release after meeting the bail conditions set by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Below is the video of Chairman Wontumi gifting an old NPP supporter money:

Wontumi's interaction with NPP supporter stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Chairman Wontumi storms Mamponghene's funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chairman Wontumi stormed Mamponghene's funeral on Monday, June 9, 2025.

The Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman made his grand entrance at the late Daasebre Nana Osei Bonsu II with former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Chairman Wontumi's appearance at the late Mamponghene's funeral triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians, who claimed he looked petrified.

