Chairman Wontumi has arrived in Accra to attend the NPP's NEC meeting days after being released from EOCO custody

He appeared in high spirits as he shook hands with executives at the party’s headquarters

NPP’s National Chairman Stephen Ntim took temporary leave over health concerns, with Danquah Smith Buttey chairing the session

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has arrived in Accra barely two weeks after his release from the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Chairman Wontumi is in the capital to participate in the NPP's National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, which is being held at the party's headquarters on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

Chairman Wontumi storms Accra for NPP National Executive Committee meeting. Photo credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1/X.

In a video circulating on social media, the embattled regional chairman was in high spirits as he arrived at the premises of the NPP headquarters at Asylum Down.

He shook hands with every member present at the party's NEC meeting.

One of the executives described him as "The only Chairman with the known English," a comment to which he responded with laughter.

"But more powerful in Twi. The Chinese, Japanese and Indians are using their language to succeed, so I’m also using the Twi language," he responded.

NPP National Chairman takes temporary leave

Meanwhile, the NPP National Chairman, Stephen Ayensu Ntim, has taken temporary leave from party activities.

In a letter addressed to the party's hierarchy on June 16, 2025, his family indicated that Mr Ntim was unwell and experiencing "cognitive dissonance and mental incapacitation".

In his absence, First Vice Chairperson Danquah Smith Buttey reportedly chaired the NEC meeting held in Accra.

The meeting is a crucial gathering of the party's top executives, and the discussions are expected to shape the party's future direction.

The NEC meeting will likely focus on the party's constitutional review process, among other important matters.

The party's leadership is expected to make key decisions that will impact the party's operations and future prospects.

Reactions to Wontumi's appearance at NEC meeting

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to Chairman Wontumi's appearance at the NEC meeting in Accra.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the comments below:

@Akanwi Christopher said:

"Bawumia shook hands more than this."

@Cheye Max Hudi also said:

"He's about to set another thank you thank you thank you tiktok trend."

@Hon Rasty commented:

"He knows what he's going through but has to feign smiles before the cameras."

@Abdul Rau'f Ammonia also commented:

"Chairman woboowa, now Chairman has been very humble, who say man no dey."

The NPP's Chairman Wontumi is reportedly returning to the EOCO for further interrogation over claims of fraud and illegal mining activities. Photo credit: Chairman Wontumi/Facebook.

Chairman Wontumi returns to EOCO

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Chairman Wontumi returned to the EOCO office on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

After spending six days in EOCO custody, the Ashanti Regional Chairman made his first public appearance on Tuesday, June 3.

Wontumi visited Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Bryan Acheampong to express his gratitude for their support in securing bail.

