The leadership of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) held a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Accra.

The meeting, which took place on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at the Alisa Hotel, was attended by key members of the party from across Ghana.

The NEC meeting reportedly discussed the party's constitutional review process, among other important matters.

Ghana's former Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, was among the prominent dignitaries spotted at the meeting.

In a video circulating on social media, some supporters of the NPP were seen hailing the former Vice President as he stepped out of the NEC meeting.

The NPP supporters showered Dr Bawumia with accolades and assured him of their unwavering resolve to elect him again as the party's presidential candidate for the 2025 election.

"No change, no change, obiaa boa [to wit, everyone is a liar]. No change for 2028, Bawumia, no change ooo. It's your turn to lead us, our 2029 president, the humble leader, father for all," the NPP supporters sang.

Dr Bawumia, overwhelmed by the support and words of encouragement, went around shaking hands with each of the supporters.

Bawumia seeks a second chance to lead NPP

Dr Bawumia is seeking to lead the NPP again in 2028 after suffering one of the most humiliating political defeats in the annals of Ghanaian presidential elections.

In November 2023, Dr Bawumia defeated his closest contender, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a sixth-term Member of Parliament, to emerge as the party's flagbearer in the presidential primaries.

He, however, lost the main election to the current President, John Dramani Mahama, of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

NPP Chairman takes temporary break

The NPP's NEC meeting was held a day after the National Chairman, Stephen Ayensu Ntim, took a temporary break from all party duties.

In a letter addressed to the party on June 16, 2025, Mr Ntim's family suggested that he was in urgent need of medical attention.

They further indicated that he was suffering from "cognitive dissonance and mental incapacitation."

In his absence, the First Vice Chairperson, Danquah Smith Buttey, will steer the affairs of the party.

Watch the video below:

Bawumia's appearance at the NEC meeting sparks reactions

Ghanaians who chanced upon the video of Dr Bawumia at the NPP's NEC meeting sparked reactions on social media.

@Xcedis1 said:

"Fan fooling be what, if you don’t know what is called division then take a close look at NPP."

@its_mahama also said:

"The same people will chant on kenndy when he comes. Funfoolers within."

@nana_sorme commented:

"No campaign after election fan foolers."

Chairman Wontumi participates in NPP's NEC meeting

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Chairman Wontumi arrived in Accra to attend the NPP's NEC meeting days after being released from EOCO custody.

He appeared in high spirits as he shook hands with executives at the party’s headquarters.

NPP’s National Chairman Stephen Ntim took temporary leave over health concerns, with Danquah Smith Buttey chairing the session.

