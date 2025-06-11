Chairman Wontumi was arrested by EOCO on May 27, 2025, on charges of fraud, illegal mining, and money laundering

On June 9, 2025, Wontumi attended the funeral of the late Mamponghene, Daasebre Nana Osei Bonsu II

His frail appearance drew attention and sparked conversation online over the aftereffects of his incarceration.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, caused a stir after he appeared at the Mamponghene’s funeral.

Wontumi appeared physically weak after his six-day ordeal at the hands of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Social media users described his demeanour as looking 'scared’.

The controversial businessman and politician was arrested by officers of EOCO on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, on charges of fraud, illegal mining, and money laundering.

He was picked up while leaving the Police Criminal Investigative Department (CID) after he honoured an invitation for questioning.

Wontumi was taken to EOCO headquarters in Accra and held on a GHS 50 million bail.

NPP supporters besieged EOCO, calling for the release of their leader.

Despite their best efforts, Wontumi remained incarcerated for six days and was finally released on Monday, June 2, 2025.

Wontumi looked weak and could hardly walk upon his release, having reportedly refused to eat during his time in custody.

He made a public appearance a day later and was observed to be in better condition.

Chairman Wontumi at Mamponghene’s funeral

On Monday, June 9, 2025, Chairman Wontumi joined dozens of other Ghanaian dignitaries at the final funeral rites of the late Mamponghene, Daasebre Nana Osei Bonsu II.

Nana Osei Bonsu, a powerful sub-chief to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, died in April.

His ongoing funeral rites, which have spanned days, have been attended by Ghana’s most powerful politicians, business leaders, and celebrities.

Chairman Wontumi appeared at the funeral alongside his political ally, former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Wontumi’s appearance sparked conversations on social media as Ghanaians said he looked terrified of being rearrested.

A week after his release, the NPP politician still appeared to be feeling the aftereffects of his incarceration.

Watch Chairman Wontumi’s video below.

Reactions to Wontumi’s appearance at Mamponghene’s funeral

Ghanaians on social media shared their reactions to spotting Chairman Wontumi out in public once again at Mamponghene’s funeral.

sweetysebi said:

"He is looking if EOCO is coming for him anaaa 😂😂😂😂"

adwoa_mcbanks wrote:

"He is saying in his head 'nti me paa me ni na moa y3 me sei yi'. ECOCO mo ho y3 huuu."

milly_kasa commented:

"Killer adi amia, killa ntua 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂, has NPP happened to you before? 😂 🇳🇱🇳🇱."

otemaamoah said:

"Na what is he chewing? Nti who born dog paaaa ni3? 😂😂😂😂😂."

creedd55 wrote:

"His mind is not there😂😂😂."

mr_zahreddine commented:

"Humble lion 😂😂😂😂."

Wontumi drinks pure water after release

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Chairman Wontumi drank pure water in a hearty mood a day after his release.

The Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman was seen in public with a staunch party supporter as he attempted to go back to his normal life.

A viral video showed Wontumi drinking pure water in a great mood as he rallied NPP supporters in his typical fiery style.

