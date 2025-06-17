A recent downpour in Sekondi Takoradi caused significant flooding, disrupting transportation and damaging local communities

77-year-old Sarah Atta’s home was severely flooded, with her belongings drenched and part of her wall collapsed

Local resident Nana Kweinu blamed the newly raised adjoining roads for the unprecedented flood and called on authorities to prevent similar incidents

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A recent downpour caused momentous flooding in Sekondi Takoradi in the Western Region, disrupting transportation and adversely impacting some local communities.

Most residents who shared the extent of the damages caused by the floods attributed the issues to engineering problems and inadequate drainage systems.

Heavy rains cause major flooding in Sekondi Takoradi, affecting 77-Year-Old woman, Sarah Atta. Photo credit: Isaac Hghes.

Source: Original

77-year-old Sarah Atta, a resident of Third Avenue Road, a suburb of Ntankoful within the Effiakwesimintsim Municipal Assembly, was affected by the heavy rains on Saturday, June 16, 2025.

According to reports, upon arrival at her home, Sarah was found with a towel wrapped around her while she cleaned her surroundings of debris caused by the flood.

Destruction of 77-year-old;s property

Her 5-bedroom apartment was flooded inside and out, with her belongings drenched and a portion of her wall pulled down. Every mattress in each bedroom was soaked with floodwater.

A couple of days later, water still seeped through the mattresses whenever pressure was applied by a gentleman who had come from a nearby community to assist Sarah in salvaging her belongings at around 1 a.m. while it rained heavily.

Furniture in the living room was still drenched during the visit. Fortunately for her, the 32-inch flat-screen TV hanging on the wall, along with some picture frames of her and her family members, were not affected.

Flood victims share their experiences

Esther Kodjo, a neighbour who lives with her two grandchildren, was able to move her furniture and other valuable belongings to a safer place to avoid any damage.

She and her family collected the floodwater and emptied it into the water closet. This continued unabated until the heavy rain subsided the next day, Sunday. Esther had adopted this approach after experiencing similar downpours in the past.

Nana Kweinu, who used to live in the vicinity, told yen.com that such a flood had never been experienced before the recently constructed adjoining roads were raised.

He blamed the roads department for the damage caused by the flood and called for action to prevent a similar situation from recurring.

In a related story, the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMET) warned citizens, including residents of coastal towns, to expect more rain following Sunday’s heavy downpour.

Heavy rainfall causes major floods in Accra, and victims call for help. Photo credit: Planet TV Ghana.

Source: Facebook

Parts of Accra flooded after rains

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that on Sunday, May 18, 2025, there was a heavy downpour in parts of the Greater Accra region, leading to flooding.

The rain, which fell for over four hours in some areas, led to heavy vehicular traffic, leaving pedestrians stranded.

a section of Ghanaian Social media users who saw videos and photos of the flooding situation sympathised with some of the flood victims.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh