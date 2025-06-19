A law lecturer appealed to the government to complete the Dikpe Bridge, after the tragic death of seven students

The Lawra SHS scholars drowned while attempting to cross the Black Volta River aboard a canoe on June 14, 2025

The bridge project aims to improve trade between Ghana and Burkina Faso, including the construction of facilities

Kaaka Dello-Ziem, a law lecturer at the Wisconsin University, has appealed to the government to complete the Dikpe Bridge project in the Upper West Region, following the passing of seven students from the Lawra Senior High School.

A law lecturer appeals to the government to complete the Dikpe Bridge, after seven Lawra SHS students drowned while trying to cross the Black Volta River. Photo credit: LMA (Facebook).

Source: Instagram

Back in October 2020, former President Nana Akufo-Addo laid the foundation for the construction of the Dikpe Bridge, which is meant to connect Ghana and Burkina Faso. The bridge is planned to be 275 metres long and 70 metres wide.

Along with the bridge, the project was envisioned to include a mini-market, a police station, offices for the Immigration and Customs officers, a toll plaza, and a station to check vehicle weights.

Kaaka Dello-Ziem, a native of Dikpe, told journalists:

“Thousands of people ply that route to carry out business between the two countries, and when completed, [the bridge] could improve trade between the two countries and even Cote d’Ivoire and improve intertrade between Ghana and her neighbours.”

The founding Dean of the Faculty of Law of the Accra Metropolitan University (formerly Laweh University College) also noted that the situation posed a danger to students and also those relying on fishing for their livelihoods.

“Not just people trying to cross but fisherfolks who have been attacked by these hippos and crippled for life,” he said.

His statement comes after seven students from Lawra Senior High School had reportedly drowned while attempting to cross the Black Volta River.

YEN.com.gh reports that the students, all members of the school’s cadet group, had decided to jog along the riverside on the morning of June 14.

Kaaka Dello-Ziem calls on the government to complete the Dikpe Bridge following the tragic loss of seven Lawra SHS students at the Black Volta River. Photo credit: LMA (Facebook)

Source: Facebook

A total of 16 students were involved: 11 girls and five boys. 10 of these students, eight girls and two boys, decided to board a canoe run by a young boy to try and cross the Black Volta River at Dikpe.

After falling into the water during the crossing, the students' leader jumped in to try save them and managed to rescue three people. Unfortunately, seven of the students ultimately lost their lives.

MP Bede mourns Lawra students' demise

Hon. Bede A. Ziedieng, the Member of Parliament for Lawra, also brought the tragic incident to the attention of the House.

In his speech to Parliament, the MP offered his deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones.

He also expressed his sympathy to the headmaster, staff, and students of Lawra Senior High School, all of whom are finding it hard to cope with this heartbreaking loss.

“Mr Speaker, I believe this unfortunate and sad event should be a wake-up call to all of us to be a bit more careful of the way we live our lives because life is unpredictable.”

He said the seven deceased students came from various parts of the Upper West Region: two from Lawra Constituency, two from Daffiama/Bussie/Issah, one from Nandom, one from Wa, and one from Nadowli/Kaleo.

The three students who were rescued are currently responding to treatment.

The MP, meanwhile, stressed that the tragedy could have been prevented if the students had access to life jackets.

“Unfortunately, there were none."

He called on NADMO to take urgent steps to provide life jackets for Dikpe and other communities along the Black Volta River, where residents regularly rely on boats.

Ministry of Education mourns loss of students

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the Ministry of Education expressed deep sorrow following the tragic death of seven Lawra SHS students.

The ministry, led by Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu, extended condolences to the grieving families and to the broader school community.

There were also calls for a thorough investigation into the drownings, with a full report from the Ghana Police Service expected in future.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh