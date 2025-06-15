The body of a man who drowned during Saturday evening’s heavy rains in Kasoa has been retrieved at Ironcity, bringing fresh attention to the area’s longstanding drainage problems.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The victim, identified as N.K. Godfred, believed to be in his early thirties, reportedly fell into an uncovered gutter while returning home from work during the downpour. Eyewitnesses say he attempted to cross the flooded drain despite warnings from bystanders but was quickly swept away by the strong currents.

“He underestimated the situation. Some people tried to help, but the water was too strong,” a relative told Channel One News.

His body was discovered on Sunday afternoon in a different section of the Ironcity community.

Local authorities and residents have blamed the tragedy on incomplete drainage construction and poor infrastructure planning. Kennedy Acheampong, Assemblyman for the Ironcity-Dokutsekope Electoral Area, said the flooding is a recurring issue that residents have complained about for years.

“We have a drainage problem in Ironcity. We’ve raised it repeatedly, but nothing has been done. We’re pleading with the MCE and authorities to act before more lives are lost,” he said.

NADMO Director for the Awutu Senya East Municipality, Nash Nyandey, confirmed that several structures blocking water flow have been identified, worsening flood conditions in the area.

“We’ll bring engineers to assess the situation and implement measures to safeguard residents,” Nyandey assured.

Meanwhile, MCE Seth Sabah Serwonoo Banini has warned that buildings sited in waterways will soon be demolished as part of efforts to tackle the flooding menace.

“We will not hesitate to pull down any building obstructing water flow. This is about protecting lives, not politics,” he stated.

Saturday’s downpour left several communities under water, including Opeikuma, Krispo City, Joemens Kpometey, and Dokutsekope. Residents are calling for swift intervention before the rains claim more lives.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh