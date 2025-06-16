Seven students from Lawra SHS drowned in the Black Volta River during a morning exercise on June 14, 2025

Authorities have retrieved the bodies, while the surviving students are receiving medical care and support

The Ministry of Education has expressed its condolences to the family of the the deceased seven SHS students

The Ministry of Education has conveyed profound sorrow following the tragic death of seven students from Lawra Senior High School on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

The students, all members of the school’s cadet corps, lost their lives in a canoe accident while crossing the Black Volta River during a morning jogging session.

Reports indicated that 10 students attempted to cross the Black Volta River in a canoe, which tragically capsized mid-stream, claiming the lives of seven students: five girls and two boys.

The remaining three survived and are currently receiving medical care.

The rescue involved the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the Ghana Police Service, and the Ghana Education Service.

Led by Haruna Iddrisu, the Ministry of Education extended heartfelt condolences to the grieving families and the entire Lawra SHS community.

In a statement signed by Deputy Minister Dr Clement Abas Apaak, the ministry expressed solidarity with the bereaved and reaffirmed its dedication to ensuring student safety.

Iddrisu has directed the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service to urgently convene a meeting with Regional and District Directors of Education, along with the school's headmaster, to thoroughly investigate the incident and submit a timely report.

Black Volta River tragedy: ministry awaits report

The Ministry stated that it was awaiting a full report from the Ghana Police Service on the death of the seven SHS students and assured the public of its continued commitment to student safety.

"We have confirmation through the Upper West Regional Minister and the Member of Parliament for Lawra that three of the 10 students were rescued while seven drowned. The bodies of the five girls and two boys have since been retrieved by teams from NADMO, the Ghana Police Service, and the Ghana Education Service," the statement said.

"We share in the grief of the affected families and the entire school community. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this extremely difficult time. As the Ministry awaits a full report from the Ghana Police Service, we wish to assure Ghanaians that we will continue to do our best to ensure the safety and security of our students."

The statement from the Ministry of Education on the canoe tragedy is below:

Five female BECE candidates involved in accident

In related news, YEN.com.gh reported that five female BECE candidates were injured in a traffic accident while buying food by the roadside in the Western Region.

The students reportedly sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to the Wassa Attiku Christian Hospital and have since been discharged from the facility.

Reacting to the news, social media users called on the authorities to crack down on rogue transport operators to avoid such incidents from happening again.

