A US citizen who lashed out at the Ghana Embassy in Washington over her passport has given an update

In a video, the lady alleged that the Ghana Embassy mistakenly sent her passport to the wrong person

She then lashed out at the officials at the embassy over what was happening and demanded that the Ghanaian government provide an explanation

An American woman who went viral after she took to social media to call out the Ghanaian Embassy in Washington, DC, over the delay in processing her visa has provided an update.

In a new video on TikTok, the lady, @mdizzle876, who appeared very upset, said she received a message on Facebook from a stranger who claimed the Ghanaian Embassy had mistakenly mailed her passport to her address.

A US citizen laments as the Ghana Embassy in Washington mails her passport to the wrong person.

The person then sent her a picture of the passport as proof of the error the Ghanaian Embassy had made.

“The Ghanaian Embassy mailed my passport to the wrong person. There is now someone in possession of my passport with my highly sensitive, personally identifiable information. Do you know what someone can do with your passport? Oh my gosh, I am in complete disbelief right now. The inefficiency at that embassy.”

The American lady added that the most surprising part of the ordeal was that she had earlier received a call from a representative of the embassy apologising for the mishap and assuring her that her passport had been mailed to the correct address and that she would receive it in due time.

She lamented that the embassy, while giving such assurances, appeared unaware that her passport had ended up in the wrong hands, all due to their inefficiency.

“The inefficiency at that embassy! The irony of this story is that after my social media post went viral yesterday, I received a call this morning from a representative of the Ghanaian Embassy who was very apologetic. They relayed their condolences and assured me that my passport had been mailed out on June 6th. They confirmed my correct address and told me it was on the way. They also offered to make certain concessions, such as paying for a replacement passport and replacing the visa free of charge.”

The young lady is now demanding that action be taken by the Ghanaian government in the wake of the unfortunate incident.

An American citizen cries out over a visa at the Ghana Embassy in Washington, DC.

“All the while, they obviously had no idea that my passport had been sent to the wrong person. I feel so violated. I feel as though my personal information was handled with such carelessness, and there needs to be some kind of recourse for this.”

“I feel the Ghanaian Embassy and Ghanaian government officials who have oversight of this institution needs to be reaching out to me and saying something more. Is this your brand identity?”, she cried out in video.

The woman is now seeking advice from netizens on what course of action to take next.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the US lady's missing passport

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared mixed opinions on the matter.

Ramo commented:

“WOW!! I always looked at Ghana as the future of West Africa!!!! This is totally HORRIBLE. Backwards to say the least.”

Nicahlos stated:

“Contact the US State Department or US Passport Office. Notify them what happened and see if they could nullify that passport and issue you an emergency one with a new number and everything. You don’t know what could have happened. Then get your Jamaican passport to travel to Ghana.”

Global_with_Kofi added:

“This is what happens when you sack all competent workers and replace them with incompetent political party members all in the name of politics. This has never happened until now, and the minister should be ashamed for this embarrassment.”

Gihay opined:

“I’m sorry. Just sue them.”

Ghana being considered for US travel ban

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US has listed Ghana among countries likely to face a travel ban.

A report from The Washington Post disclosed that 25 countries on the list were African nations.

The Trump administration has given the listed countries 60 days to meet new benchmarks and requirements established by the US State Department.

