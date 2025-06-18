Kumasi passport applicants have been left frustrated over Troskit's delivery delays which risk many applicants' visa interviews

Troskit apologised for the delays blaming them on unforeseen technical challenges which have since been resolved

Despite the company's reassurance of expeditious deliveries now that the hitch has been sorted, many applicants are still not optimistic

Passport applicants in Kumasi are growing increasingly frustrated as delays in the delivery of their documents by local courier service, Troskit, threaten to derail important travel plans.

Frustrated passport applicants in Kumasi wait for updates as Troskit addresses delivery delays affecting visa interview deadlines. Photo credit: UGC (Getty Images)

Source: UGC

Several passport applicants in Kumasi have been left in a state of uncertainty after delays in receiving their documents from Troskit, a local courier service based in Asokwa.

Despite confirmation from the passport office that the passports had arrived at Troskit, many individuals report that the courier has failed to deliver their documents.

The passport applicants say they have been left in the dark about the whereabouts of their documents, despite receiving earlier confirmations from the passport office.

The delays have caused significant distress, particularly for individuals with upcoming visa interviews who now face the possibility of missing critical deadlines.

One frustrated applicant, who had an important visa interview scheduled for the following week, stated,

"I’ve been waiting for weeks and now my visa interview is in jeopardy. No one is giving us answers. It’s very frustrating."

A video circulating on social media shows a woman inside the Troskit office, visibly upset and expressing frustration as she waits for her passport to be handed over.

Watch the video below.

Troskit apologises after delivery issue sparks outrage

The video quickly gained traction online, sparking conversations about the efficiency of courier services in Ghana. However, the passport delivery company immediately released a statement to apologise and address the issue.

After days of customer frustration and complaints, Troskit released a public apology, disclosing that they had an unforeseen technical issue that affected their operations.

Troskit's apology comes too late for many Kumasi passport applicants, who fear missing critical visa appointments due to delayed deliveries. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a press statement dated June 17, 2025, and released in Accra, Troskit expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to customers, many of whom had previously taken to the internet to vent their anger.

The company said:

“Troskit wishes to sincerely apologise to our valued customers for the challenges experienced with the delivery of some passports in recent days."

Though the company did not detail the nature of the issue, it confirmed that the problem has now been resolved.

“We are happy to inform you that the issue has since been resolved,” the statement added.

Troskit reassured affected clients that it is now working diligently to ensure that all outstanding passports are delivered to their rightful owners without further delay.

The company ended its apology by expressing gratitude to clients for their "patience and understanding" and reaffirmed its commitment to delivering reliable and efficient services in the future.

Although operations have reportedly resumed, many customers remain cautious, waiting to see if the company will honour its pledge of expedited delivery in the coming days.

Troskit has not disclosed whether any compensation or additional service measures will be provided to those most impacted by the delays.

Over 70,000 Ghanaian passports abandoned, Ablakwa says

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa expressed concern over 70,000 passports sitting uncollected at the Passport Office.

He emphasised the urgency of addressing the issue to prevent further inconvenience for Ghanaians.

Ablakwa explained that many applicants become frustrated and abandon their efforts to collect their passports.

