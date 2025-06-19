Vice President Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang's sister, Elaine Ekua Mansa Sam's burial ceremony was held in Accra on Thursday, June 19, 2025

President John Dramani Mahama and numerous government officials attended the ceremony to commiserate with the Vice President and her family

Footage of sad scenes from Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang's late sister, Elaine Ekua Mansa Sam's burial ceremony, has emerged on social media

The burial ceremony of the late Elaine Ekua Mansa Sam, sister of Vice President Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, was held in Accra on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

Vice President Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang bids farewell to her sister, Elaine Ekua Mansa Sam, at her funeral. Photo source: @the1957news

The vice president's sister sadly passed away some months ago, with the cause of her demise still unknown.

President John Dramani Mahama, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, and numerous government officials, including the Minister of Education and Tamale South MP Haruna Iddrisu and Minister of Foreign Affairs and North Tongu constituency MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, attended the funeral service to commiserate with Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang and her family as they bid farewell to their late relative.

The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, also attended the funeral service to pay his respects to the grieving family.

Videos from the late Elaine Ekua Mansa Sam's burial ceremony, seen by YEN.com.gh, showed President John Dramani Mahama interacting with some top NDC officials as he exited the funeral ceremony for another event elsewhere.

There was, however, a sorrowful moment as the mortal remains of the vice president's sister were being carried away by pallbearers to the cemetery after the ceremony ended.

President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang interact at a public event. Photo source: @officialjdmahama

The deceased's family was overcome with emotions as they wept uncontrollably at the premises of the funeral ceremony. The vice president, sporting an all-black attire, looked sad as she joined her family members at the cemetery to witness her late sister Elaine Ekua Mansa Sam being laid to rest.

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang's attendance at her late sister's burial ceremony comes less than a month after she returned to Ghana on May 22, 2025, following medical treatment abroad.

Prof Jane's hospitalisation and treatment abroad

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang went on a three-week medical leave from April 7, 2025, following doctor's orders. She was hospitalised at the University of Ghana Medical Centre on Saturday, March 29, after suddenly falling ill.

According to an official statement released by the Office of the President, the vice president fell ill after work on Friday, March 28, 2025. The exact health issue was not announced by the government.

After initial treatment, the medical specialists advised that Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang needed to travel abroad for further care. She was later flown to the United Kingdom for medical treatment and spent time recuperating from her illness before her return.

Watch the videos below:

