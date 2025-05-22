Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang Returns to Ghana After Health Scare

Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has returned to Ghana after receiving extensive medical treatment in the UK, according to Citi News reports.

Her arrival marks the end of her medical leave, during which she sought further care in the UK after an initial consultation at the University of Ghana Medical Centre.

Opoku-Agyemang started a three-week medical leave starting April 7, 2025, following doctor's orders.

Opoku-Agyemang was hospitalised at the University of Ghana Medical Centre on March 29 after falling ill.

According to the presidency, she fell suddenly ill on the same day.

The statement also noted that she is expected to seek further treatment abroad.

For the Economic Fighters League, her expected travel abroad raises questions about Ghana's healthcare system.

In her first comment on the health concerns back on March 31, Opoku-Agyemang said she was grateful for the well wishes.

