The Borborbor dance, a vibrant cultural tradition of the Ewe people, was showcased at a funeral in Tsito, Volta Region

The dance, known for its energetic waist-twisting and swift movements, has been a part of Ewe culture for over 800 years, symbolising respect for the deceased

The video quickly went viral, with Ghanaians praising the lively display of tradition and commenting on the rich cultural heritage

Cultural pride and rich tradition were on full display as Ghanaians showcased the Borborbor dance, rooted in Ewe heritage, during a funeral procession in Tsito, Volta Region.

Mourners in Tsito honour the departed with a lively Borborbor dance, blending tradition and celebration. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1 (X)

Source: Twitter

The Borborbor dance is an integral part of Ewe culture, known for its rhythmic footwork and energetic body movements.

Traditionally performed at communal events such as funerals, celebrations, and festivals, it serves as a symbol of unity, healing, and respect for the deceased.

Mourners use the dance to collectively express both grief and joy.

Though it has evolved over time, the Borborbor dance remains deeply embedded in the cultural fabric of the Ewe people.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh on X, the mood was lively, with the clip capturing two Ewe ladies joyfully dancing to lively music in the background. This type of dance blends solemnity with celebration in a way that only the Borborbor dance can.

The video from Tsito depicted a lively yet sombre moment, as mourners in red and black attire danced to pay their final respects to the departed.

Borborbor dance with a twist of tradition

The Borborbor dance is believed to have been in existence for more than 800 years.

According to historical accounts, when the Ewes fled the Notsie Kingdom, they brought the cultural dance with them to their various settlements, especially in the present middle belt of Eweland.

The Borborbor dance at a funeral in Tsito captures the Ewe people's rich cultural heritage and respect for the deceased. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1 (X)

Source: Twitter

As such, this makes Borborbor a very common dance in places like Ho, Hohoe, Kpeve, Kpando, Peki, and other communities in Ghana.

Although various Borborbor groups have different dance styles, one common feature of the dance is the vigorous and swift waist-twisting movements by the women.

In some cases, the dancers could also go down on their knees and squat. They can then get up and wiggle their behind while turning round with great fervour, which tends to grip the attention of onlookers.

A video shared on X by @sikaofficial1 showed the beauty of their dance.

Watch the video below.

Ghanaians react to Borborbor dance at funeral

The video quickly gained attention, with Ghanaians commenting on the beauty and energy of the performance. Some of the reactions are below.

@FAgbodeka commented:

"Those are my people. The Borborbor dance is so vibrant and energetic! It's amazing to see my Ewe people's rich cultural heritage on display, especially at significant events like this. The Volta Region is truly blessed with beautiful traditions! Ghana is rich!

@eygyimah wrote:

"If you no get, can you still do same dance? Asking for someone."

@Boi4rmAflao commented:

"When is the next funeral please. I wanna be there."

@DeGener70 wrote:

"Them dey twerk take send you home ugo go meet the Angels for there."

@studywithcecyl commented:

"People will "die" to see this at their funeral.😂"

