The family of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II showed up in numbers to support Oheneba Nana Kwame Kyeretwie on his graduation day

The youngest daughter of the Asantehene, Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem, also captured attention when she appeared at the event

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video celebrated Oheneba Nana Kwame Kyeretwie for his academic achievement

The youngest daughter of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem, has won the admiration of many for supporting her brother, Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, as he marked her academic milestone.

A video making the rounds showed the moment she arrived at the graduation ceremony in the company of a young lady, looking very cheerful.

Nana Afia Kobi, Otumfuo’s daughter, turns heads at her brother's graduation. Photo credit: @The Palace View/TikTok

She was immediately welcomed by a gentleman, and the two shook hands and engaged in a brief conversation.

Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem then spoke with other attendees before finally meeting the graduate, Oheneba Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, who was dressed in his graduation gown and gearing up for his big day.

They embraced warmly before Nana Afia Kobi made her way toward the main auditorium.

Otumfuo's son steals the spotlight

Oheneba Nana Kwame Kyeretwie became the talk of the town after a video of his arrival at the graduation ceremony went viral.

The heartwarming clip showed the moment he stepped out of a Rolls-Royce Cullinan and was welcomed by traditional cultural dancers.

Neatly dressed in a sharp suit, he was led into the auditorium amidst dancing and drumming.

Otumfuo arrives in Accra

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, journeyed to Accra on Saturday, June 21, 2025, to attend the graduation of his son.

The King arrived aboard the private jet of businessman Ibrahim Mahama and received a welcome befitting his royal status.

A trending video showed the heartwarming moment the Asante King's face lit up with joy as he disembarked the plane and saw those who had gathered at the airport to meet him.

He exchanged pleasantries with the ground crew and other well-wishers who were present.

Ghanaians react to Nana Afia Kobi’s presence

Social media users who viewed the video of the graduation were full of admiration for Otumfuo’s daughter and praised the family’s values.

Yaw Dwarkwaa commented:

"She is well-trained. Otumfuo’s daughter paa, but see the way she appears humble. This family will go places, trust me."

Maame_Ama added:

"Pure deebee. Royalty!"

Bismark Media wrote:

"Hwɛ ne fɛ. Papabi!"

Fiili Fiili also shared:

"Ghanaian by birth, Asante by grace, Christian by choice."

Otumfuo’s daughter celebrates brother

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem opened up on how excited she was as she attended her brother's graduation.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on X, the daughter of the King was asked for her comments on her brother's academic milestone.

She quickly responded by answering, “I’m proud of him.”

