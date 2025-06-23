Horic Ampofo donated GH¢15,000 to an elderly man who volunteered as a street sweeper along the Ayi Mensah-Peduase road

The philanthropist previously pledged a monthly GH¢1,000 allowance but switched to a lump sum to help the man start a business

Ghanaians praised Horic’s act of kindness, with many calling for more support for unsung community heroes

Well-known Ghanaian businessman and car dealer, Horic Ampofo, has extended another kind gesture to the elderly man who had been volunteering as a sweeper along the Ayi Mensah-Peduase stretch.

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported on how the philanthropist, Horic Ampofo, supported the elderly man, whose name is yet to be identified.

Horic first encountered the elderly citizen earlier this year after a video of him sweeping the Aburi Mountains road trended online.

After hearing about his story and struggles, Horic pledged to support him with a monthly allowance of GH¢1,000 as appreciation for his dedication to keeping the street clean.

However, in a recent encounter, the elderly man humbly requested a one-time lump sum instead of the monthly support. He stated this would help him start a small business and secure a more sustainable livelihood.

Moved by his determination, the philanthropic auto dealer, Horic Ampofo, decided to heed his request and donated GH¢15,000.

The donation is expected to support the elderly volunteer in setting up his own business and gaining financial independence.

Horic Ampofo hailed for GH¢15,000 gift to sweeper

Netizens applauded Horic Ampofo for his gesture and have called on others to support such public-spirited people who contribute quietly to the well-being of their communities.

YEN.com.gh has collated some of the comments shared by Ghanaians in reaction to the video shared by @sikaofficial1.

Read the comments below:

@ThisIsNot_Luck commented:

"Say what you want, but at least Horic dey wash the money with purpose. While some dey blow their fraud cash on bottles and fake life, man turn philanthropist on the low. 15K to help an elderly sweeper start a business? That’s solid. If this be money laundering, then he dey wash am with Dettol and moral values😂 Compared to most car dealers we know, Horic is actually going semi-legit soft rebrand loading."

@ghosttweetor commented:

"I need a broom & Horic's street location."

@Chelsea4everA wrote:

"He finally met his helper after years of hard volunteering work 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼. May God bless the guy waaaa."

@Kingofkumasi__ commented:

"Lmaooo. You should’ve given to his kids. In a normal sense they are the active people who can help him."

@PARROT300 commented:

"Giving cash is another way of corruption. Ask him what kind of business he wants and set it up for him. This money will soon finish."

Horic Ampofo gifts hawker GH¢1,000

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the CEO of Horic Motors, Horic Ampofo, known for his kind gestures towards the public, went viral after gifting GH¢1,000 to a street hawker in Accra.

Moved by the hawker’s desire to start a clothing business, Horic randomly stopped during traffic, spoke with him, and handed over the cash gift. The heartwarming gesture, captured in a TikTok video, drew widespread praise from netizens who commended Horic’s compassion and generosity.

