A video of a Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist dashing money to a street hawker has gone viral on social media

In the trending video, the street hawker looked excited after receiving the gift of money from businessman, Horic Ampofo

The gesture generated a buzz on social media with many netizens praising him and hoping to have a similar opportunity

A Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist, Horic Ampofo, demonstrated his generosity by bringing joy to a street hawker.

Horic Ampofo, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Horic Motors, blessed the street hawker with GH¢1,000 in a random act of kindness.

Horic Ampofo, a Ghanaian philanthropist, gifts a street hawker GH¢1,000 in a heartwarming act of kindness. Photo credit: @horic63s/IG.

The businessman was driving through the streets of Accra when he spotted the hawker selling items to make ends meet.

Moved by the young person's determination and resilience, Horic beckoned him to approach his car and engaged him in a conversation.

While conversing with the street hawker, the CEO of Horic Motors asked how he could help his business.

In response, the street hawker said he needed money to start a clothing business.

Horic Ampofo recently supported about 16 students with money to pay their school fees. Photo credit: @horic63s/IG.

Consequently, a Ghanaian businessman reached into his bag and brought out GH¢1,000 to support the street hawker's dreams.

"If I give you GH¢1,000, what will you do with it? You would use it to start a clothing business?" Horic was heard asking the street hawker in a viral TikTok video.

This act of kindness brought joy to the face of the street hawker, as seen in a video circulating on social media.

Beaming with excitement, the street hawker expressed gratitude to Horic Ampofo for making his day with the gesture.

"Thank you, master. May God bless you; I'm truly grateful. I will use it to start the business, thank you," the street hawker said.

Below is the video of Horic Ampofo giving out the money to the street hawker while stuck in a gridlock.

Horic Ampofo commended after gifting hawker GH¢1,000

Horic Ampofo's kind gesture has gone viral on social media, with many netizens commending him after chancing on the video.

Below are some of the comments:

@CallMeGideon said:

"Am even crying cos I really know this guy from Achimota but sells at lapaz, a very hard working guy. God Bless you Senior."

@Al also said:

"How I wish to meet him ,it’s left with few days reopen school and my dad has decided not to pay my fees and hostel fee. I’m not supposed to write this here buh some Dad’s are so heartless."

@sista Seyram commented:

"When money enter good hand. kind heart the less privilege benefits."

