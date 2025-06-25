The UNDP has supported women and youth in the Upper East region of Ghana with tricycles, improving farming and trading mobility

The initiative is part of the #AtlanticCorridor Project, aimed at enhancing economic opportunities, reducing travel time, and boosting community security

Over 850 women and youth have already benefited across Northern Ghana through a partnership supported by the United Nations Peacebuilding Fund

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Ghana has handed over tricycles to locals in the Upper East Region to address longstanding mobility challenges and long travel times in daily economic activities such as transporting goods to market.

The initiative, launched by UNDP Ghana in collaboration with the Government of Ghana and funded by the Government of Denmark, saw UNDP officials visit the communities of Manyoro and Doninga, where the support was extended.

This boost is part of the ongoing #AtlanticCorridor Project and is designed to enhance mobility, boost economic opportunities, and strengthen community security in the region.

Women benefit from tricycles, improving their access to farms and markets, subsequently boosting economic opportunities in the Upper East Region of Ghana. Photo credit: UNDP Ghana (X)

These tricycles will go a long way for the region's residents, especially among women and youth. They will reduce the long hours spent walking to farms and markets, significantly increasing access to vital resources and improving income prospects.

This initiative follows a successful partnership between relevant stakeholders, such as the Ghanaian government and community leaders supported by the United Nations Peacebuilding Fund, which has already benefited over 850 women and youth across Ghana's three northern regions.

Tricycles empower women and youth in Ghana

The goal is not just to provide immediate aid, but to empower local communities through sustainable, inclusive development.

Tricycles provided by UNDP and the Government of Denmark empower local farmers and traders, reducing travel time and boosting community security. Photo credit: UNDP Ghana (X)

"The tricycle will change my life," said Amina, a farmer from Manyoro. "I can now carry more produce to sell in the market and reach more customers. It’s giving me the chance to expand my business and increase my income."

This project is part of UNDP Ghana’s broader strategy to promote inclusive governance, social cohesion, and economic empowerment through its Peacebuilding Fund Project.

By collaborating with local authorities, civil society organisations, and government institutions, UNDP is not only addressing immediate challenges but also ensuring long-term impact through skills development and sustainable livelihoods.

UNDP Ghana’s efforts are focused on strengthening the resilience of women and youth in some of the most vulnerable regions, providing them with the tools to thrive economically and socially.

Through such partnerships and initiatives, UNDP is helping to build a more inclusive and cohesive Ghana, where all citizens have the opportunity to contribute to and benefit from the country's development.

As the #AtlanticCorridor Project continues, it will serve as a model for sustainable development, showing how targeted interventions like these can help transform lives, promote peace, and create lasting change.

